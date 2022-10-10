Housing space, special aura, training time, and more details

Essentially the most important City Corridor replace of Conflict of Clans was rolled out on Monday, October 10, and followers welcomed the much-anticipated TH15. Though the October 2022 replace’s spotlight was City Corridor 15, followers welcomed tons of latest additions, together with pets, defenses, a spell, a Siege Machine, and a troop.

The brand new troop has been named Electro Titan, and Supercell teased it on Sunday, October 9, through a promo. The brand new floor troop enhances the theme of City Corridor 15 together with her thunderous magical talents that may shock enemies, buildings, or the rest round her. On the similar time, her aura offers with fixed injury.

The next part lets readers study extra about Electro Titan, her capabilities, stats, upgrades, and extra in Conflict of Clans.

Conflict of Clans City Corridor 15 introduces Electro Titan, a floor troop with thunder-based magical talents

The brand new troop is now accessible within the sport, the place gamers can unlock her by upgrading the Barracks to Stage 16, which can also be among the many latest additions within the Conflict of Clans City Corridor 15 replace. Nonetheless, one can solely improve the Barracks to the very best in-game degree through City Corridor 14 (or TH15).

After upgrading to City Corridor 14, the construct value for Barracks Stage 16 (HP: 1250) might be 15 million Gold, which can take 16 days to improve. As soon as gamers are capable of improve Stage 16 for Barracks, they’ll acquire 1,175 expertise and get entry to the latest floor troop, Electro Titan.

Listed here are the stats that one should find out about Electro Titan in Conflict of Clans:

Non-upgradable stats

Non-upgradable stats for Electro Titan (Picture through Supercell)

Housing House: 32

32 Motion Velocity: 16

16 Assault Velocity: 1.5s

1.5s Aura Assault Velocity: 0.4s

0.4s Vary: 1.25 tiles

1.25 tiles Aura Radius: 3.5 tiles

3.5 tiles Barracks (required degree): 16

Upgradable stats

Upgradable stats for Electro Titan (Picture through Supercell)

Harm per second

Stage 1: 180

180 Stage 2: 200

200 Stage 3: 220

Harm per assault

Stage 1: 270

270 Stage 2: 300

300 Stage 3: 330

Aura injury per second

Stage 1: 75

75 Stage 2: 100

100 Stage 3: 125

Aura amage per assault

Stage 1: 30

30 Stage 2: 40

40 Stage 3: 50

Hit factors

Stage 1: 7200

7200 Stage 2: 7700

7700 Stage 3: 8200

Improve necessities

Necessities for upgrades (Picture through Supercell)

Analysis value (improve)

Stage 2: 19.5 million Elixir

19.5 million Elixir Stage 3: 20.5 million Elixir

Analysis time (improve)

Stage 2: 17 days and 12 hours

17 days and 12 hours Stage 3: 18 days

Laboratory (required degree for the improve)

Electro Titan is a floor troop in Conflict of Clans, however she will goal something nearer to her on the bottom or within the air. She offers injury to the enemies utilizing short-range whips specializing in a single goal.

Furthermore, her aura in Conflict of Clans may deal injury to the rest coming in its vary. Nonetheless, Partitions are resistant to Electro Titan’s aura. Thus, her capabilities on the battlefield make her perfect for protection and assault.

Readers may discover a full rationalization of Electro Titan’s talents, appropriate methods, and lots of extra in Judo Sloth Gaming’s analytical video given above.

