Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Growth Will Be Sharply Higher By 2026 | Electrolux; Eureka Forbes; Haier Inc.; iRobot Corporation; Koninklijke Philips N.V

To be aware of the market in depth, market research report is the perfect solution. Report such as Household Vacuum Cleaners Market, helps to know that how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by giving information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. Market segmentation is also covered in detail by considering several aspects that is sure to help businesses out there. A team of multi-lingual analysts and project managers is skilled to serve clients on every strategic aspect including product development, key areas of development, application modelling, use of technologies, the acquisition strategies, exploring niche growth opportunities and new markets.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global household vacuum cleaners market are Electrolux; Eureka Forbes; Haier Inc.; iRobot Corporation; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; LG Electronics; Panasonic Corporation; SAMSUNG; BISSELL; Dyson; HausVac Inc.; Miele & Cie. KG; BLACK+DECKER Inc.; Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.; BSH Hausgeräte GmbH; Daewoo Electronics; Groupe SEB; Hitachi, Ltd.; Midea Group; Morphy Richards; NEATO ROBOTICS and Vax Ltd among others.

Global household vacuum cleaners market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 19.39 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various innovations and advancements in technologies of the product.

Household vacuum cleaners are consumer electronic goods that are used for cleaning and purifying of surfaces from dusts, contaminants and other environmental particles. These devices utilize suction/vacuum to extract the particles from floors, surfaces and from hard-to-reach places. These particles are collected in a storage dust bag which is required to dispose of afterwards. Various varieties of the product are available in the modern times with cordless-battery powered as well as robotic vacuum cleaners currently being commercialized by various manufacturers.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rapid rise in the levels of urbanization globally is expected to drive the growth of the market

Significant increase in the disposable income of individuals worldwide is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing focus on enhanced delivery of after-sales servicing and providing products to a wider geographical area; this factor is expected to augment growth of the market

Growth in the adoption for stick as well as robotic variants of the product; this factor is expected to foster growth of the market

Concerns regarding the product’s high levels of energy consumption is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lack of battery lives in cordless product is also expected to restrain the growth of the market

Household Vacuum Cleaners Market share (regional, product, application, end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR

Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Household Vacuum Cleaners Market” and its commercial landscape

By Product Type (Upright, Cordless/Stick, Canister, Drum, Central, Wet/Dry, Robotic, Others),

Distribution Channel (Offline, Online)

The HOUSEHOLD VACUUM CLEANERS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Haier Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Candy S.p.A. Company, which will now be operate as a subsidiary of Qingdao Haier. This acquisition will help Haier in enhancing their presence for consumer goods and appliances in the European region while the portfolio of the combined companies will have a positive effect on their revenue generations

In August 2018, Electrolux announced the launch of a cordless vacuum cleaner, named as “Electrolux Pure F9” is based on the latest technology providing high levels of battery operations so that the consumers can easily avail the performance of traditional vacuum cleaners in a portable product offering. The product is set to be commercialized by September 2018 for the European and Asia-Pacific region

