Household Robots Market to Grow Significantly at a CAGR of 20.50% by 2025 | Irobot Corporation, Neato Robotics, Inc., Samsung Electronics co. Ltd., Ecovacs Robotics

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Household Robots Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Household Robots investments from 2021 till 2025.

The household robots market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.50% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Household Robots Market: Irobot Corporation, Neato Robotics, Inc., Samsung Electronics co. Ltd., Ecovacs Robotics, Inc., Alfred KŠrcher SE & Co. KG, LG Electronics, BLUE FROG ROBOTICS Inc., Deere & Company, Husqvarna AB, ILIFE INNOVATION LTD., bObsweep, Monoprice, Inc., Maytronics Ltd. and others.

Vacuum Cleaning & Mopping Application to Dominate the Market

– Among all the household robots, automated vacuum cleaners and moppers are the most commercialized and developed products by the companies. The companies are continuously investing in developing more compact and integrated Vaccum cleaner and mopping robots to reach narrow places at home. The companies are integrating advanced technologies like voice recognition and laser-based technologies to map the floor structure. For instance, Irobot launched a Roomba i7+ which is capable of acquiring voice commands and intelligent mapping techniques.

– Additionally, with the increasing developments in the machine vision cameras, companies are also using these 2D and 3D machine vision cameras with AI technologies to effectively map and edges of the floor like a staircase and to recognize obstacles such as cables, dustbins, doorsills, and rugs.

– Moreover, to increase the life of cleaning tools like brushes and filter, now the companies are installing the blades inside the chamber to cut the trash into pieces; especially human and pet hairs which causes frequent entanglements in the equipment and reduces cleaning effectiveness.

Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Witness Fastest Growth

– Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth due to high investments into household robots development and growth in the demand for autonomous smart home devices like robotics cleaners. The region includes countries like China offering low priced toy robots, among other sophisticated household robots.

– Companies in the region are also looking forward to developing all-purpose household robots for helping with chores and even offering companionship. Toyota has illustrated the inverted age-pyramid in Japan by 2050, where 30% fewer people will be available for care to twice the elderly population in the country today. Also, the company is investing in developing household products. Additionally, a startup from Japan- Preferred Networks has declared to launch the all-purpose household robots to help people in the next five years.

– Moreover, the investors in the region are continuously injecting funds in the startups offering household robots. For instance, in July 2019, iFlyTek raised the investment of USD 407 million from China Asset Management to integrate AI and service robots and working on speech recognition. Such growth in the market is expected to drive the escalation for household robots in the region.

Latest Developments:

September 2019 – Roborocl released its latest vacuuming & mopping robot S5 Max. The robot is equipped with the remote application as well as voice controls. Also, the company has claimed that it can map the floor structure with its precision laser mapping and advanced navigation technology.

July 2019 – Fahey Group announced the acquisition of Robin Autopilot, a pioneer in robotic lawnmowers in the US market. With this acquisition, the Fahey Group has expanded its portfolio in its landmark lawn and garden supply brands.

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Household Robots Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

