Household Robot Market: Regional Scope, Key Segments, and Competitive landscape 2019–2026

Household robot is a service robot that assists human beings by performing an activity or a job. These robots are autonomous in nature and are operated by built in-control system. It performs the tasks with high degree of autonomy and can easily connect with the WI-FI networks and are used for various purposes such as education, therapy, and entertainment. The Household Robots Market is expected to witness stupendous growth in the upcoming years.

Household robots find its utility in diversified tasks. For instance, robots are widely used for vacuum cleaning. These robots consist of an intelligent programming vacuum floor cleaning system which allows machine to clean floor autonomously without intervention of human. Moreover, robot vacuum cleaner is convenient to use as compared to conventional vacuum cleaner owing to its compactness in size and autonomy.

The Household Robots Market is expected to witness robust growth in subsequent years. Household robots are reliable in nature and requires less maintenance. Owing to the increase in penetration of robots in household applications, increase in technological advancements and increase in cost for labor service a bright outlook for household robots can be seen in the upcoming years. In addition, some other factors influence the Household Robots Market. These include rapid urbanization and industrialization, product development, and awareness among consumers for acceptance of home appliances.

Rise in demand for autonomous robots, increase in awareness of robotics applications, surge in concern for safety, and continuous increase in technological advancements drive the Household Robots Market growth. However, high initial investments is one of the factors which hampers the growth of the Household Robots Market. Increase in R&D investments focus on improving endurance capability of robots to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the Household Robots Market.

The Household Robots Market is segmented into type, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into domestic and entertainment & leisure. Based on application, the market is segregated into vacuuming, lawn mowing, pool cleaning, robot toys & hobby systems, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market is classified into online stores, specialty stores, and others. Based on region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the household robot industry includes Samsung, LG, iRobot, Alfred Karcher, John Dheere, bObsweep, Hayward Industries, Bissell, iLife Innovation, Deere & Company, and BSH Hausgerate. These players focus on R&D and advancement of electronic devices.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global Household Robots Market from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities. The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and the suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Domestic

Entertainment & Leisure

By Application

Vacuuming

Lawn Mowing

Pool Cleaning

Robot Toys & Hobby Systems

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



