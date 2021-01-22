Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet Market 2021 Overview and Scope – IKEA AB; Ashley Furniture Industries Inc; Leggett & Platt Incorporated

Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery

The household furniture and kitchen cabinet market consists of sales of household furniture and kitchen cabinets by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce household furniture including furniture for kitchens, bedrooms and living rooms. This market includes built-in kitchen cabinets.

The global household furniture and kitchen cabinet market is expected to decline from $379.7 billion in 2019 to $363.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -4.3%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $429.6 billion in 2023.

IKEA AB; Ashley Furniture Industries Inc; Leggett & Platt Incorporated; La-Z-Boy Incorporated; Man Wah Holdings Limited

November 07, 2018: Diversified manufacturer Leggett & Platt has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Elite Comfort Solutions, Inc. for $1.25 billion in cash. The transaction has been approved by the board of directors of Leggett & Platt and is expected to close in January 2019, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global household furniture and kitchen cabinet market, accounting for 50% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 20% of the global household furniture and kitchen cabinet market. Africa was the smallest region in the global household furniture and kitchen cabinet market.

The demand for small and portable furniture in urban centers is increasing. This is mainly because of the compact size and low cost these furniture offers, making them ideal for small households. Small and portable furniture are small in size when compared to a conventional furniture, and can be used for multiple purposes. For instance, a small-sized storage box can be used as a small seat or table, as well as to store personal belongings is a small and portable furniture.

By Product Type: Household Furniture; Kitchen Cabinet

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

