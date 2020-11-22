Household Cleaners Market Growth Rate, Demands, Status And Application Forecast 2026 | Godrej Group, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc

Competitive landscape is another major section of reliable Household Cleaners Market research report which presents with a clear insight into the market share analysis and actions of key industry players. To thrive in this competitive market place, market research report plays a vital role which gives important and meaningful market insights for the business. Market research analysis and data lend a hand to businesses for the planning of production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing strategies. The collected information of this winning HOUSEHOLD CLEANERS marketing report is validated by the market experts for offering the best quality to the readers and end users.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Godrej Group, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., The Clorox Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Bombril, McBride plc, Kao Corporation., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company., Unilever, Procter & Gamble., Seventh Generation, Inc., Healthy Cleaning 101, Environmental Working Group., Amway, Eastman Chemical Company, Balthazar & Brisco LLC, The Caldrea Company, Melaleuca Inc., Lemi Shine and others.

Global household cleaners market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.59% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing urbanization worldwide and rising awareness about the importance of clean living spaces are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Household cleaners are the products which are specially designed so that they can remove dust, stains and other bad smells in the house. Surface cleaners, toiler cleaners, scouring pad and others are some of the common household cleaners. There main function is to keep house clean and neat. There are different cleaner products for bathroom, floor, kitchen, and for fabric care. Increasing awareness related to cleaning and rising demand for premium products are the factors fuelling the growth of this market.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing demand for the premium products will drive the market

Rising prevalence for the automatic dishwashing tablets will also propel the growth

Growing demand for eco- friendly and sustainable household products will also act as a driver for the market

Rising urbanization and changing lifestyle will also contribute as a factor for the market

Market Restraint:

Availability of substitute in the market will restrain the growth

Increasing awareness about the toxic and unsafe chemicals in these cleaners will also hamper the market

Rising competition among local players will also act as a restrain for the market

By Product Type (Surface Cleaners, Dishwashing products, Toilet Cleaners, All- Purpose Cleaning, Powders, Liquids, Scouring Pads, Non- Abrasive Cleaners, Specialty Cleaners, Others),

Application (Bathroom, Kitchen, Floor, Fabric Care, Others),

Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Convenience Store, Online Stores, Others)

The HOUSEHOLD CLEANERS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Marks & Spencer announced the launch of their new cruelty-free cleaning products which consist of different type of fruity fragrant sprays for kitchen, floors, cleaning surfaces and dishes. They have used highly effective formulas and different fragrances so that they can help the consumer to keep their house fresh and clean.

In March 2019, AlEn USA announced the launch of their new eco-friendly line of household cleaning products, Art of Green Multipurpose Cleaners which is specially designed so that they increase green cleaning among users. They are available in three formats, multipurpose wipes, concentrated refill and multipurpose cleaning sprays. They are safe and are available in affordable prices.

