House search of AfD state chairman Björn Höcke | Free press

Björn Höcke’s house has been searched. It’s about sedition. The prosecutor’s office has been dealing with allegations against the Thuringian AfD state chairman for almost a year.

Mühlhausen / Bornhagen (dpa) – During investigations into sedition, the home of the Thuringian AfD state chairman Björn Höcke was searched. This was confirmed by a spokesman for the responsible public prosecutor in Mühlhausen.

Earlier, newspapers from the Funke media group reported online a few days ago about the police operation in Höckes, in the Eichsfeld district.

The prosecution has been dealing with allegations against the AfD group leader in the Thuringian state parliament for almost a year – including statements against rescue worker Carola Rackete, which Höcke is said to have written on social media. The search must yield information about the authorship of the statements, the spokesman for the authorities said.

Höcke is suspected of having posted a photo of Rackete with the phrase: “I have imported torture, sexual assault, human trafficking and murder”. According to the prosecutor’s suspicion, he could have stigmatized a certain group of people – refugees – as criminals.

In order to officially start the prosecutor’s investigation against Höcke, the judicial committee of the state parliament lifted its immunity in December last year.

Höcke is also the founder of the “wing” of the party, which later became known as right-wing extremists. The group has now formally dissolved, but in the opinion of the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the program and personal potential of the “wing” in the AfD regional association have continued. The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution Thomas Haldenwang had called Höcke a right-wing extremist.

Last week, it was announced that the Thuringian Office for the Protection of the Constitution has now classified the AfD state association led by Höcke as absolutely extremist.

