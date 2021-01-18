House of Representatives gives confidence to Italian Prime Minister | Free press

In Italy, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is fighting for his political future. Now he has won the first of two scheduled confidence votes.

Rome (AP) – Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte won a vote of confidence in the Chamber of Deputies on Monday during the government crisis.

His center-left alliance gained an absolute majority of 321 votes in the larger of the two chambers of parliament, a spokesman for the house in Rome said. It was the first of two planned confidence votes. The Senate will vote on Tuesday.

Last Wednesday, ex-Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s splinter party Italia Viva left the coalition and stirred up the government. Since then, Conte had sought new majorities in parliament – through defectors, for example, and with the help of other small parties.

The vote in the Senate on Tuesday is considered very critical, as Conte’s position there is significantly weaker than in the grand chamber.

