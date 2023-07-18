House Committee Targets U.C. Berkeley Program for China Ties

A congressional committee centered on nationwide safety threats from China mentioned it had “grave considerations” a couple of analysis partnership between the College of California, Berkeley, and a number of other Chinese language entities, claiming that the collaboration’s superior analysis may assist the Chinese language authorities acquire an financial, technological or army benefit.

In a letter despatched final week to officers at Berkeley and the College of California system, the Home Choose Committee on the Chinese language Communist Get together requested intensive details about the Tsinghua-Berkeley Shenzhen Institute, a collaboration arrange in 2014 with China’s prestigious Tsinghua College and the Chinese language metropolis of Shenzhen.

The letter pointed to the institute’s analysis into sure “dual-use applied sciences” that each civilian and army establishments make use of, like superior semiconductors and imaging expertise used for mapping terrain or driving autonomous automobiles.

The committee additionally questioned whether or not Berkeley had correctly disclosed Chinese language funding for the institute, and cited its collaborations with Chinese language universities and corporations which were the topics of sanctions by america in recent times, just like the Nationwide College of Protection Know-how, the telecom agency Huawei and the Chinese language drone maker DJI.