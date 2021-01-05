Hot Melt Adhesives Market Is Set To Witness A Substantial CAGR Of 6% In The Forecast Period Of 2019- 2026 | Major Giants – 3M, Arkema, Beardow Adams, H.B. Fuller Company.

Global hot melt adhesives market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year. Rising usage in road marking application and rising packaging & nonwoven application are the factor for the market growth.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

3M, Arkema, Beardow Adams, H.B. Fuller Company., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Evonik Industries, Sika AG, TEX YEAR INDUSTRIES INC., Adhesive Direct UK, Evans Adhesive Corporation, ADTEK Consolidated Sdn Bhd, Bühnen GmbH & Co. KG, Costchem srl, Sanyhot Adhesivos, S.A., Daubert Chemical Company, Helmitin Adhesives, KLEIBERIT, Dow, CHERNG TAY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., Astra Chemtech Private Limited, NANPAO RESINS CHEMICAL GROUP, Eastman Chemical Company, Cattie Adhesives, Champion Elcom Private Limited, among others.

Market Definition: Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market

Hot melt adhesive is a kind of a thermoplastic adhesive which are thermally melted so they can create internal strength by cooling. Hot melt adhesives are intended to melt in a hot glue gun. They are usually solids and cannot get affected by the humid weather conditions. These adhesive don’t require any drying after their application and start bonding with the object instantly as they have the ability to get cool down to their solidification point. They are widely used in application such as furniture & woodwork, packaging solution, bookbinding, nonwoven hygiene products and other.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand of HMA for different DIY application will drive market

Replacement of other adhesive technology with HMA will also accelerate the market growth

Rising popularity of polyolefin based adhesives acts as a market driver

Growing construction industry boost this market growth

Market Restraints:

Fluctuation is the cost of the raw material will hamper the market growth

Difficulty in usage on hard-to-bond substances also restricts the growth of this market in the forecast period

Key Questions Answered by Hot Melt Adhesives Market Report

1. What was the Hot Melt Adhesives Market size in 2018 and 2019?; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast?.

2. What will be the CAGR of Hot Melt Adhesives Market during the forecast period (2019 – 2026)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018?

How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019 – 2026).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Hot Melt Adhesives Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Hot Melt Adhesives Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

Chapter 1: Hot Melt Adhesives Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Hot Melt Adhesives Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Hot Melt Adhesives.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Hot Melt Adhesives.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Hot Melt Adhesives by Regions (2019 – 2026).

Chapter 6: Hot Melt Adhesives Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2019 – 2026).

Chapter 7: Hot Melt Adhesives Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Hot Melt Adhesives.

Chapter 9: Hot Melt Adhesives Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2019 – 2026).

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2019 – 2026).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

