Hot Melt Adhesives Market 2020: Global Survey, Trends, Outlook, Overview and 2027 Forecast| Market Player – 3M, Arkema, Beardow Adams, H.B. Fuller Company., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Evonik Industries

Market Insights

Global hot melt adhesives market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year. Rising usage in road marking application and rising packaging & nonwoven application are the factor for the market growth.

Major Market Players Covered in The Hot Melt Adhesives Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hot melt adhesives market are 3M, Arkema, Beardow Adams, H.B. Fuller Company., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Evonik Industries, Sika AG, TEX YEAR INDUSTRIES INC., Adhesive Direct UK, Evans Adhesive Corporation, ADTEK Consolidated Sdn Bhd, Bühnen GmbH & Co. KG, Costchem srl, Sanyhot Adhesivos, S.A., Daubert Chemical Company, Helmitin Adhesives, KLEIBERIT, Dow, CHERNG TAY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., Astra Chemtech Private Limited, NANPAO RESINS CHEMICAL GROUP, Eastman Chemical Company, Cattie Adhesives, Champion Elcom Private Limited, among others.

Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market Scope and Segments

By Application

Packaging Solution Corrugated Boxes and Trays Carton and Side-Seam Closures Non-Pressure Sensitive Labels and Marking Systems Flexible Packaging Others

Nonwoven Hygiene Products Baby Diapers, Nappies, and Pants Adult Incontinence Feminine Care

Furniture & Woodwork Woodworking Structural and Non-Structural Wood Products

Bookbinding Spine Binding Cover Page and Edge Bonding

Others Automotive & Transport Consumer Diy Footwear Electronics



Regional Analysis

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Hot Melt Adhesives market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Hot Melt Adhesives Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Hot Melt Adhesives

Chapter 4: Presenting Hot Melt Adhesives Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Hot Melt Adhesives market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

