Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market | Key Drivers, Trends, Regional Demand With Top Countries Data | AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, ACHEM, tesa SE – A Beiersdorf Company

The Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes market report presents high-quality and wide-ranging research study with key factors that are expected to have a Major impact on the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes market during the forecast period. The report present Key Market segments valued based on its growth rate and share.This report also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Industry.The report explains the historical and current trends that are shaping the growth of the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes market.

Global hot melt adhesive tapes market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 24.86 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the global growth of the packaging industry and the increased adoption of these products from the same industry vertical.Hot melt adhesive tapes are sticking products that are equipped with hot melt adhesives and are generally easier to use and apply due to the high sticking bond. These tapes provide more efficient application methods and resistance against tear, exposure against chemicals and other external factors. These tapes are generally utilized on corrugated recyclable boxes, and are highly resistant to exposure of high temperatures.

Geographical Segment covered in Report:

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Top Players Working in Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hot melt adhesive tapes market are 3M, TE Connectivity, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, ACHEM, tesa SE – A Beiersdorf Company, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, Vibac Group S.p.a. ., Intertape Polymer Group,, AMERICAN BILTRITE INC, hyStik Inc, American Casting MFG., General Sealants, FABO s.p.a., Irplast S.p.A., Pitamas, Pro Tapes & Specialties Inc. and PPM Industries SpA.

Table of Contents of Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market Report:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market Size

2.2 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Key Players and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Product/Solution/Service

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Sales by Product

4.2 Global Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Product

4.3 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Price by Product

