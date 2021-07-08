Hot Five Jazz & Blues in Porto is closing for good due to the pandemic

It is one of the oldest clubs in town that is still active. It opened in 2006 and closed in March 2020 never to open again.

It’s another victim of the pandemic.

It's another victim of the pandemic. The Hot Five Jazz & Blues, one of the oldest active music clubs in Porto, will be permanently closed. It opened in 2006 and closed in March 2020 when the first Covid-19 cases were discovered in Portugal, never to be reopened.

According to "Observer", the person responsible, the musician Alberto Índio, announced the decision via social networks.

According to “Observer”, the person responsible, the musician Alberto Índio, announced the decision via social networks. “Here is this picture of what has been the reference club for live music in Porto and maybe in the country for the past few decades! The legacy will continue, ”he wrote on Facebook.

“I had to sell it to a hotel group, the pandemic left no other alternative. The government does not support this sector and does not forecast a reopening, ”added Alberto Índio in a statement from the same newspaper.

The atmosphere at Hot Five Jazz & Blues was classic: dark, with dark iron chairs and red-covered tables. Portraits of some of the leading figures in American jazz and blues hung on the walls.

However, this is not the end of the whole project. In 2019 Alberto regained the old Nun’Álvares cinema and converted it into the Hot Five Jazz & Blues Club – Uptown, which will continue to exist.