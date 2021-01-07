Hot Drinks Market demand and future scope | Key Players: Associated British Foods, JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS, Keurig Dr Pepper, Tata Global Beverages

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Hot Drinks Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Top Key Players Included in This Report: Associated British Foods, JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS, Keurig Dr Pepper, Tata Global Beverages, Celestial Seasonings, Inc., Costa Coffee, Harney & Sons Fine Teas., JAB Holding Company, AJINOMOTO CO.,INC., Lisun Coffee, Starbucks Corporation., Caffè Nero, Tazo tea company.

Global Hot Drinks Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% in the forecast of 2019 to 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing awareness regarding the benefits of consuming organic beverages. Increasing urbanization is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Coffee, tea and hot chocolates are the type of hot beverages. This beverage helps in enhancing the mood and increases the energy level of the body. These beverages are very beneficial for health as well like coffee protects against type 2 diabetes since drinking coffee increases the plasma level of the sex hormone binding globulin which plays an important role in type 2 diabetes. Coffee also protects from liver cancers, liver diseases, and heart health. They also help in improving physical performance of the consumers and even help them to fighting depression.

Conducts Overall HOT DRINKS Market Segmentation:

By Type (Coffee, Tea),

End- Users (Coffee Shops, Drink Stores, Food Services),

Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Dollar Stores, Variety Store, Cash & Carries and Warehouse clubs, Food & Drinks specialists, Drug stores & Pharmacies, Health & Beauty Stores)

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Akebono Tea announced the launch of their line of eight organic teas which combine herbs with traditional Japanese tea. It consists of Sencha, Hojicha and Genmaicha as well as herbal blends that will create rich, aromatic fragrances and refreshing tastes. The aim is to create unique Japanese tea by mixing traditional tea and herbs.

In August 2018, Red Diamond Coffee and Tea announced the launch of their simple sweet tea premixed filter bag to save the time of the foodsevice operators. It combines the pure cane sugar and premium tea which will not require dissolve sugar into the beverage.

In June 2018, Miles Tea and Coffee introduced their 10 premium tea flavours which will focus on green, herbal and fruit teas. It is designed to give Miles Moment’ in the day from sleepy moments to wake up moment.

Key Focus Areas in the Report:

Hot Drinks Market Size and Forecast 2020 – 2026

Impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply in the Hot Drinks Market

Major Developments in the Hot Drinks Industry

Market Dynamics Impacting the Hot Drinks Industry

Competitive Landscape of Hot Drinks Industry

The positioning of Major Market Participants in the Hot Drinks Industry

Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the Hot Drinks Market

Hot Drinks Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2020 – 2026

Hot Drinks Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2020 – 2026

Hot Drinks Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2020 – 2026

Hot Drinks Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2020 – 2026

