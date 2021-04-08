Hot and Cold Therapy Packs Market 2021-2027 Revenue Forecasts and Analysis By Medtronic Plc, Carex Health Brands, Medline Industries

Pain treatment through hot & cold therapy are non-invasive in nature and extremely effective methods. This treatment can be performed with the help of hot and cold therapy packs that are easily available in the market and are affordable. Various types of injuries that causes swelling and inflammation can be treated with the help of ice packs that decreases the blood flow towards injury site thus reducing the inflammation and swelling. On the other hand, heat therapy is helpful in increasing blood flow and oxygen to the contracted muscles that relaxes the muscles and ligaments among patients suffering from joint pain and other muscular pain.

The growth of global hot and cold therapy packs market is expected to be driven by factors such as increasing adoption of non-pharmaceutical, non-invasive and non-surgical pain management therapies for chronic wounds, rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of patients suffering from chronic pain and others. However, the inability of these packs to offer optimum pain coverage is expected to hinder the growth of market. On the other hand, development of effective pain management hot and cold therapy packs are expected to provide market opportunity for players to invest and capitalize.

Key Players Influencing the Market are

Cardinal Health, Inc., Breg, Inc., 3M Company, Medtronic Plc, Carex Health Brands, Medline Industries, Inc., Mentholatum Company, Halyard Health, Kobayakashi Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, and Pfizer, Inc.

The “Global Hot and Cold Therapy Packs Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global hot and cold therapy packs market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global hot and cold therapy packs market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global hot and cold therapy packs market is segmented on the basis of type, modality, and end user. On the basis of type, the global hot and cold therapy packs market is segmented into therapy pads, gel packs, instant packs, bottle system, patches, wraps and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into accident, injury, mastitis, pain management and others.

The hot and cold therapy packs market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global hot and cold therapy packs market based on type, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall hot and cold therapy packs market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

