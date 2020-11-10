Hosting infrastructure services Market Revenue, Growth Rate, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Google, IBM Corporation, Internap Corporation, Microsoft, NetApp, NTT Communications Corporation,

Hosting infrastructure services market report offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. This market research report gives CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the market. This quality report is structured with full commitment and transparency in research about ABC industry. With the help of market intelligence, industry experts assess strategic options, draw successful action plans and aid companies make critical bottom-line decisions. The market research data included in this Hosting infrastructure services report is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models.

Hosting infrastructure services market is expected to reach USD 23.94 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 7.87% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Global Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Scope and Market Size

Hosting infrastructure services market is segmented on the basis of deployment, services, enterprises, industry, and cloud service type. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of deployment, the hosting infrastructure services market is segmented into on- premise and cloud.

The services segment of the hosting infrastructure services market is divided into colocation services, website hosting, managed hosting, hybrid hosting, virtual dedicated servers and virtual private servers.

Enterprises segment of the hosting infrastructure services market is segmented into small enterprises & medium enterprises and large enterprises.

Based on industry, the hosting infrastructure services market is divided into BFSI, IT and telecommunication, government, retail & e- commerce, healthcare and others.

The cloud service type segment of the hosting infrastructure services market is divided into IaaS, PaaS and SaaS.

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are AT&T Intellectual Property., CenturyLink, Colt Technology Services Group Limited, CoreSite, Google, IBM Corporation, Internap Corporation, Microsoft, NetApp, NTT Communications Corporation, RACKSPACE US, INC., Sungard Availability Services, Zayo Group, LLC., GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC.,

By Geography

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

