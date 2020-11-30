HOSTED PBX MARKET BY TOP KEY PLAYERS AT&T INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; BT; CISCO; 8×8 AND OTHERS

To bestow clients with the most excellent results, Hosted PBX market research report has been generated by using integrated approaches and latest technology. This market report conveys the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares of each company for the forecasted period of 2018-2025. It also studies the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors with the help of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The market study encompasses market drivers and restraints along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period.

Depending on client’s requirements, massive business, product and market related information is brought together via this report that eventually helps businesses create better strategies. Global hosted PBX market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 14.86% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This HOSTED PBX promotional document also offers list of the chief competitors and provides the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the ICT industry. This market report inspects the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. Key players in the market AT&T Intellectual Property; BT; Cisco; 8×8, Inc.; MegaPath; CenturyLink; Mitel Networks Corp.; Plantronics, Inc.; RingCentral, Inc.; Comcast Corporation; XO Communications, LLC; OZONETEL; Nexge; BullsEye Telecom; TPx Communications; TELESYSTEM; Interglobe Communications; 3CX Phone System; Star2Star Communications; Nextiva; NovoLink Communications, Inc.; Datavo; Digium, Inc.; NEC Corporation; Vonage; Intermedia.net, Inc.major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are also reviewed in this HOSTED PBX report.

Crucial Market Segment Details:

Global Hosted PBX Market By Component (Solution, Services), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Vertical (IT, BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Government & Public Sector, Real Estate, Professional Services, Education, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Enhanced requirement for mobility of enterprises is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing levels of utilization for Cloud and unified communication services; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Focus on requirement for upgradation from conventional modes of PBX to cloud-based mode also acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Low cost of deployment and installation is expected to foster the market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the privacy of data and security with hosted PBX; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Key Assessments:

There are various types of assessments carried out in Hosted PBX report to analyze the crucial market details and evaluate market opportunities. These assessments are-

Primary and Secondary assessment- These are collected through industry journals, government bodies and stakeholders. And for secondary research, industry experts are consulted.

Qualitative and quantitative assessment

Feasibility analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis

SWOT Analysis which highlights strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of Hosted PBX .

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Hosted PBX Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Hosted PBX Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Hosted PBX Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Hosted PBX Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Hosted PBX Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Hosted PBX Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Hosted PBX Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Hosted PBX by Countries

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, AVOXI announced that they had expanded their virtual number availability inclusive of their software platform. This expansion involves local and toll free numbers for forty one countries expanding the presence of company in one hundred and sixty countries. This expansion will enable the company to offer their virtual business phone services to a significantly large country base

In July 2018, Plantronics announced that they had completed the acquisition of “Polycom” which will help Plantronics in providing high expertise and servicing capabilities for Unified Communications and Collaboration categories. This acquisition will improve the capabilities of delivering high quality services and a wide range of products to improve the overall customer experience

Competitive Analysis

Global hosted PBX market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hosted PBX market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

