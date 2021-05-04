Hospitality Industry in Morocco Market 2021 Industry Status and Global Outlook till 2025 |Accor SA, Louvre Hotels Group, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Hospitality Industry in Morocco Market in its latest report titled, “Hospitality Industry in Morocco Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Key Players in the Global Hospitality Industry in Morocco Market: Accor SA, Louvre Hotels Group, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Kenzi Hotel Group, Marriott International, Inc., Melia Hotels International, Onomo Hotels, Radisson Hotel Group, Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Key Market Trends

Rising Tourist Arrivals to Morocco is Driving the Market

The successful implementation of policies proposed by the government as a part of Vision 2020 that aims at recording 20 million tourist arrivals by 2020 and to develop the tourism sector to become one among the top 20 destinations of the world resulted in the growing number of tourism sector in Morocco. The sector has been witnessing growth in arrivals since 2016. It registered an 8.3% growth rate in 2018, when compared to 2017, which was preceded by several years of weak performance, where the arrivals were up by 1.5% in 2016 and a decline by 1%, in 2015. The total tourist arrivals were 12.3 million which was 11.35 million in 2017.

Morocco is Attracting More Investments Even with Dynamic Key Performance Indicators Values

Despite the dynamic occupancy rate and average room revenue that Morocco has been registering, the country has more than 36 hotel construction projects in the pipeline that are aiming to be open on or before 2022 and are going to add more than 6,300 rooms to the supply that the country currently holds. Morocco registered a 7.6% drop in occupancy rate in the first half of 2019 where the average daily revenue also declined by 6.4% and settled at MAD 989.65 resulting in fell of Revenue per available room by 13.5%. Though the overall key indicates are recording dynamic values in Morocco, the key cities are recording a growing number of percentages and are attracting investments.

