Hospital Supplies Market Survey Report 2021 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025; B Braun Melsugen AG, 3M Healthcare, Cardinal Health Inc.

The Hospital Supplies Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Hospital Supplies report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Hospital Supplies report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Hospital Supplies Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Hospital Supplies Market: Boston Scientific Corporation, B Braun Melsugen AG, 3M Healthcare, Cardinal Health Inc., Medtronic PLC, and others.

Key Market Trends

Disposable Hospital Supplies Holds the Major Share in the Market Studied

– The disposable hospital supplies segment, followed by the syringes and needles segment, contributes the largest share to the overall market.

– The disposable hospital supplies are one-time use products, such as consumables, medical apparatus, and disposable devices, which are consumed in large figures across all hospitals. These products, such as suction catheters, bandages and wraps, exam gowns, surgical sponges, face masks, hypodermic needles, gloves, and needles, are in continuous use to all hospital professionals in any domain, from cleaning to surgical theaters, as well as administrative departments, in some cases.

– Furthermore, the rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections is expected to boost demand. According to the study “Nosocomial Pneumonia”, 2019, almost 90% of the patients in the ICUs are at the risk of acquiring nosocomial pneumonia. This propels the need for usage of disposable exam gowns, gloves, face masks, etc.

– Thus, the continuous growth has been observed in the adoption of these devices, owing to the rising concern of safety and cleanliness against hospital-acquired infections, as well as to maintain the hygiene across hospitals.

North America Dominated the Overall Market and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

– North America is expected to be the dominant region in the market studied. The factors attributing to the high market share of North America are the consistent focus on the cost-effective and innovative procedures adopted in the United States, which has shown an increase in the hospital supplies market. Additionally, growing communal diseases and hospital-acquired infections are expected to drive market growth. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2017, around 3,679 hospitals were reported with catheter-associated urinary tract infections in the United States. Thus, it is expected to drive the growth of the hospital supplies market in the North American region.

– Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate, over the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors, such as the increasing patient pool, rising hospital-acquired infections, and the growing focus toward safety measures in hospital operations across several high economic growth countries, such as India, China, South Korea, and other Southeast Asian countries.

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Hospital Supplies Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

