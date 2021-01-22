Hospital Supplies Market Demand Analysis To 2025 Lead By- Boston Scientific Corporation, B Braun Melsugen AG, 3M Healthcare

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Global Hospital Supplies Market Research Report 2020-2025 . This includes enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmaps, value chains, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies included. The report also presents a SWOT analysis and forecast for Hospital Supplies investments from 2020 to 2025. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.

The major market players include Boston Scientific Corporation, B Braun Melsugen AG, 3M Healthcare, Cardinal Health Inc., and Medtronic PLC, among others.

Key Market Trends:

Disposable Hospital Supplies Holds the Major Share in the Market Studied

– The disposable hospital supplies segment, followed by the syringes and needles segment, contributes the largest share to the overall market.

– The disposable hospital supplies are one-time use products, such as consumables, medical apparatus, and disposable devices, which are consumed in large figures across all hospitals. These products, such as suction catheters, bandages and wraps, exam gowns, surgical sponges, face masks, hypodermic needles, gloves, and needles, are in continuous use to all hospital professionals in any domain, from cleaning to surgical theaters, as well as administrative departments, in some cases.

– Furthermore, the rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections is expected to boost demand. According to the study “Nosocomial Pneumonia”, 2019, almost 90% of the patients in the ICUs are at the risk of acquiring nosocomial pneumonia. This propels the need for usage of disposable exam gowns, gloves, face masks, etc.

– Thus, the continuous growth has been observed in the adoption of these devices, owing to the rising concern of safety and cleanliness against hospital-acquired infections, as well as to maintain the hygiene across hospitals.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

