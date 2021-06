Hospital Staffing Market 2021 | Growth Drivers Challenges, Trends and Industry Dynamics, Forecast 2028

Hospital Staffing Market research analysis report starts with a basic introduction of the 2021 market segmentation, future scenario, Industry growth rate, and industrial opportunities to 2028. The company profile section has parameters such as company synopsis, commercial synopsis, work strategy and planning, SWOT analysis, and present developments. With the study of competitor analysis, the Industry can get the know-how of the strategies of key players in the market that includes but is not limited to new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions.

Rise in the population in need of medical assistance has led to the rise in the demand for hospital staffing services. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the hospital staffing market will exhibit a CAGR of around 5.83% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. This means that the hospital staffing market value would climb up to USD 53.02 billion by the year 2028.

The major players covered in the hospital staffing market report are Adecco Group AG, AMN Healthcare, CHG Management, Inc., Cross Country Healthcare, Syneos Health., Maxim Healthcare Group, TeamHealth, Jackson Healthcare, Accountable Healthcare Staffing Advertising Agency, Aureus Medical Group, Aya Healthcare, Favorite Healthcare Staffing Inc., InGenesis, Inc., Medical Solutions, trustaff, Envision Physician Services, 365 Healthcare Staffing Services, MedPro Healthcare Staffing, Tact Medical Staffing, Spherion Staffing, LLC and The Protocall Group among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The hospital staffing market is segmented on the basis of staffing service, service and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of staffing service, the hospital staffing market is segmented into travel nurse, per diem nurse, locum tenens, allied healthcare, physicians, healthcare executives and administrative medical staff.

On the basis of service, the hospital staffing market is segmented into emergency department and home care services.

On the basis of end users, the hospital staffing market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory centres, home care settings and private sectors.

The hospital staffing market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, staffing service, service and end users as referenced above.

The countries covered in the hospital staffing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market due to the prevalence of large number of geriatric population in need of medical assistance. Availability of a good healthcare infrastructure coupled with the ever-lasting research and development proficiencies to provide the best of the healthcare facilities have also enabled the region to maintain its dominance. Asia-Pacific on the other hand will excel by scoring the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period owing to the rising expenditure on healthcare infrastructure, rising medical tourism and increased availability of medical coverage. Favourable governmental policies will also work in the favour of this region to achieve the highest growth rate.

