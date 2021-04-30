Hospital Serving Robot Market Magnificent Revenues by 2028 with Intuitive Surgical, Restoration Robotics, KUKA Robotics, Aethon, Stryker, GE, Aethon, Mobile Industrial Robots, Medrobotics

Robots in medicine help by relieving medical personnel from routine tasks, that take their time away from more pressing responsibilities, and by making medical procedures safer and less costly for patients. They can also perform accurate surgery in tiny places and transport dangerous substances.

Hospital robots, like Aethon’s TUG autonomous mobile robot, can be used to deliver medications, laboratory specimens, or other sensitive material within a hospital environment. TUG can navigate using a built-in map and an array of on-board sensors.

Top Key Players:

Intuitive Surgical, Restoration Robotics, KUKA Robotics, Aethon, Stryker, GE, Aethon, Mobile Industrial Robots, Medrobotics

Market segmentation:

By type

Delivery robot

Nursing robot

Disinfection robot

Other

By Distribution Channel

Hospital

Quarantine Center

Other

By Application

Residential

Non-residential

