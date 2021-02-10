Hospital Operating Room (OR) Products and Solutions Market Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2026

Hospital Operating Room (OR) Products and Solutions Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 32,079.05 million to an estimated value of USD 53,050.82 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.49% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for hybrid operating room is the major factor for the growth of this market.

The Hospital Operating Room (OR) Products and Solutions statistical surveying report contains market experiences and investigation for healthcare industry which are sponsored up by SWOT examination. According to the expectations refered to in this report, the market will develop with a particular CAGR esteem in the figure time of 2019 to 2026. This statistical surveying report gives granular examination of the piece of the overall industry, division, income conjectures and geographic districts of the market. The report includes proficient and inside and out examination on the present status which centers around the significant drivers and limitations for the central members. Examination of significant difficulties confronted right now by the business and the conceivable future difficulties that the business may need to confront while working in this market are additionally considered.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hospital operating room (OR) products and solutions market are Stryker, Hill-Rom Services Inc., SKYTRON, STERIS plc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Getinge AB, GENERAL HEALTHCARE COMPANY, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Smiths Medical, Inc., Mizuho OSI, STORZ MEDICAL AG, BD, DXC Technology Company, Allscripts, Omnicell, Inc., NEXUS AG, Surgical Information Systems, Olympus Corporation.

Market Drivers

Increasing ageing population is driving the growth of this market

Rising cases of chronic disease is another factor driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints

High cost the operating room instruments is restraining the growth of this market

Excessive competition among manufacturer is another factor restraining the growth.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Olympus announced the launch of their new EasySuite 4K which is a new generation OR integration system. It is specially designed to help the clinicians so that they can connect easily with the endemic and impervious visual insights. This new solution has ability to capture and view image across the care and will help the clinicians to improve their productivity and will also enhance patient’s experience.

In April 2017, Cardinal Health announced that they are going to acquire Medtronic’s medical supplies business. This acquisition will help the company to get access to the Medtronic’s products in the patients care, nutrient insufficiency and deep vein thrombosis categories. This will also help the company to expand their portfolio in operating room and will help them to provide better facilities to their patients.

