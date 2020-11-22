Hospital Operating Room (OR) Products and Solutions Market Analysis Report 2019-2026 | Competitive Players-Stryker, Hill-Rom Services Inc., SKYTRON, STERIS plc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Hospital Operating Room (OR) Products and Solutions Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 32,079.05 million to an estimated value of USD 53,050.82 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.49% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for hybrid operating room is the major factor for the growth of this market.

The market parameters of Hospital Operating Room (OR) Products and Solutions report are of immense use to analyse market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. Key data and information used while forming this report has been gathered from the consistent sources that range from journals, websites, research papers, case studies, and magazines. This market research report is a careful investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which deals with several market dynamics. Healthcare industry can achieve great benefits with Hospital Operating Room (OR) Products and Solutions market research report which brings market and competitive landscape clearly into the focus and assist to make better decisions.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hospital operating room (OR) products and solutions market are

Stryker,

Hill-Rom Services Inc.,

SKYTRON,

STERIS plc.,

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA,

Getinge AB,

GENERAL HEALTHCARE COMPANY,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Smiths Medical, Inc.,

Mizuho OSI,

STORZ MEDICAL AG,

BD,

Market Drivers

Increasing ageing population is driving the growth of this market

Rising cases of chronic disease is another factor driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints

High cost the operating room instruments is restraining the growth of this market

Excessive competition among manufacturer is another factor restraining the growth.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Olympus announced the launch of their new EasySuite 4K which is a new generation OR integration system. It is specially designed to help the clinicians so that they can connect easily with the endemic and impervious visual insights. This new solution has ability to capture and view image across the care and will help the clinicians to improve their productivity and will also enhance patient’s experience.

In April 2017, Cardinal Health announced that they are going to acquire Medtronic’s medical supplies business. This acquisition will help the company to get access to the Medtronic’s products in the patients care, nutrient insufficiency and deep vein thrombosis categories. This will also help the company to expand their portfolio in operating room and will help them to provide better facilities to their patients.

