Hospital ICU Beds Market Growth, Size, Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Global Insights Analysis Report 2028

Hospital ICU beds market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to growing at a CAGR of 9.80% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Major Players are

The major players operating in the hospital ICU beds market report are Stryker, Hill-Rom Holdings, Getinge AB, Invacare, Medline Industries, Linet Spol. S.R.O, Stiegelmeyer GmbH, Span-America Medical Systems, Malvestio and Merivaara, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Intensive care units (ICU) beds are beds specialized for supporting for infection control, provide comfort, efficacy, safety & ease of use, and enhance the effective risk management in hospitals. These are equipped with assessors, x-ray cassette base holder, and step less pneumatic adjustment designed for assisting healthcare staff whereas sudden and rapid expansion of pandemic COVID-19 has raised the demand for ICU beds at tremendous rate which is expected to drive market in forecast period.

Rising surgical procedures with increase in geriatric population are the driving factor for market whereas increasing chronic diseases like diabetes, asthma, blood pressure, and others due to changing lifestyle will increase the demand for ICU beds. Moreover rising government initiatives toward development of healthcare infrastructure and advancement in technology are factors anticipated to fuel the market growth whereas recent outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 will expand market growth in coming years. However, the high costs of ICU beds and the recent disturbance of supply chain due to lockdown may hamper the market growth. In addition rising economies like India, China are the regions which can create lucrative opportunities by fulfilling unmet medical needs.

This hospital ICU beds market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research Hospital ICU Beds market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Competitive Landscape and Hospital ICU Beds Market Share Analysis

Hospital ICU beds market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to hospital ICU beds market.

Global Hospital ICU Beds Market Scope and Market Size

Hospital ICU beds market is segmented on the basis of ICU type, technology, control panel, materials, components and end-use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on technology, the hospital ICU beds market is segmented into electric or motorized, semi electric or hybrid, mechanical or manual

On the basis of control panel, the hospital ICU beds market is segmented into remote, touch, switch, and revolving gear.

Based on material, the hospital ICU beds market is segmented into stainless steel, aluminium, copper, and alloy with powder coated, ABS, and others.

Based on type of ICU, hospital ICU beds market is segmented into traditional medical ICU, cardiac ICU, neonatal ICU, pediatric ICU, trauma ICU, psychiatric ICU, post anthesia CU, high dependency unit, mobile ICU.

On the basis of components, hospital ICU beds market is segmented into up to three functions, up to five functions, up to seven functions & above, CPR functions, castors, head & foot board, side railing, monitors, cameras, sensors, and others.

Hospital ICU Beds market has also been segmented based on the end use into general hospitals, multi speciality hospitals, specialized hospitals, ambulatory surgery centres and others.

Hospital ICU Beds Market Country Level Analysis

Hospital ICU Beds market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, ICU type, technology, control panel, materials, components and end-use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the hospital ICU beds market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America is anticipated to dominate the market share in forecast period. Exponential outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 will trigger the demand for ICU beds in the forecast period. Even in most developed countries number of ICU beds is close to WHO standard therefore in countries like China and India where it is only 3.6 and 2.3 per 10000 respectively the demand in such developing countries will be huge. Moreover rising geriatric population with increasing chronic diseases will expand market growth in coming years.

The country section of the hospital ICU beds market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Installed Base and New Technology Penetration

Hospital ICU beds market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for hospital ICU beds market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the hospital ICU beds market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

