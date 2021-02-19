Hospital Gowns Market to reach US$ 4,542.67 million by 2027 – Aramark, Priontex, Sara Health Care, Standard Textile

The hospital gowns market is expected to reach US$ 4,542.67 million by 2027 from US$ 2,620.88 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The growth of the market is attributed to key driving factors such as increase in number surgical procedures, initiatives to support health protection of patients from hospital-acquired infections, and key players for hospital gowns bringing in new products in the market. However, adoption of robotic surgeries is expected to obstruct the growth of the market to a certain extent during the forecast years.

3M

Angelica

Aramark

Atlas Infiniti

Bellcross Industries Private Limited

Cardinal Health

Medline Industries, Inc.

Priontex

Sara Health Care

Standard Textile

The surgical gowns segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% in the market during the forecast period. Growth of this segment is attributed to rising number of surgeries across the globe, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing focus on prevention of hospital-acquired infections. In addition, continuous innovations by surgical gown manufacturers is further accelerating the growth of the market.

Government agencies are working toward monitoring and preventing infections, as these are threats to a patient’s safety. In the US, Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is focused on working toward the reduction of hospital-acquired infection cases. Furthermore, in Europe, the Healthcare-Associated Infections Surveillance Network (HAI-Net) works to monitor healthcare-associated infections (HAI) in the region. European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) manages and controls the function of the HAI-network.

To comprehend global Hospital Gowns market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

