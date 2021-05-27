Hospital Gowns Market Report 2021 : Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hospital Gowns Market Size : Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” The hospital gowns market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

A hospital gown stands for a long, loose clothing piece worn by patients and healthcare professionals in clinics, hospitals, surgery centers, etc. It is fabricated from hypoallergic materials with an excessive barrier effect, high tensile strength, and low particle release rate. Some common types of hospital gowns involve examination, non-surgical, surgical, and isolation gowns. These gowns assure a convenient approach to the body part requiring treatment by avoiding the contamination risk of fungal and microbial transmission. There is a wide availability of hospital gowns in different colors, sizes, and patterns that can be customized as per special requirements.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Hospital Gowns Market Trends:

The high prevalence of hospital-acquired infections through viral, fungal, and bacterial pathogens is primarily driving the global market for hospital gowns. Moreover, a surge in the COVID-19 infected cases has propelled the demand for high-quality hospital gowns in healthcare facilities to mitigate the spread of the virus. Furthermore, elevating surgical procedures and hospital admissions is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Additionally, several product innovations, like disposable hospital gowns with enhanced protection against blood-borne diseases and pathogens, are also proliferating the product demand. Besides this, the launch of various government policies promoting the safety of patients and medical professionals will continue to augment the global market for hospital gowns in the coming years.

Hospital Gowns Market2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

3M Company, Ameripride Services Inc. (Aramark), Angelica Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Dynarex Corporation, Hartmann AG, Kimberly-Clark Health Care, Lohmann & Rauscher, Medline Industries Inc., Priontex, Stryker Corporation and Standard Textile Co. Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, risk type and usability.

Breakup by Type:

Surgical Gowns

Non-Surgical Gowns

Patient Gowns

Breakup by Risk Type:

Minimal

Low

Moderate

High

Breakup by Usability:

Disposable

Reusable

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

