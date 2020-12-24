Hospital Gowns Market Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2027

According to our new market research study on “Hospital Gowns Market to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Risk Type, and Usability,” the market is expected to reach US$ 4,542.67 million by 2027 from US$ 2,620.88 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027. Factors such as increase in number of surgical procedures, initiatives to support health protection of patients from hospital-acquired infections, and key players for hospital gowns introducing new products in the market. However, adoption of robotic surgeries is expected to obstruct the growth of the market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Request Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMD00002294/

Based on type, the hospital gowns market is segmented into surgical gowns, patients’ gowns, and non-surgical gowns. The surgical gowns segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% in the market during the forecast period. Growth of this segment is attributed to rising number of surgeries across the globe, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing focus on prevention of hospital acquiredinfections. In addition, continuous innovation by surgical gown manufacturers is further accelerating the growth of the market.

The report segments global hospital gowns market as follows:

By Type

Surgical Gowns

Non-Surgical Gowns

Patient Gowns

By Risk Type

Minimal

Low

Moderate

High

By Usability

Disposable

Reusable

Hospital-acquired infections are types of infections patients are prone to get while receiving any health service in a hospital or other healthcare facilities. Common pathogens like bacteria, fungi, or viruses can cause hospital-acquired infections. In healthcare facilities, many devices are used for surgeries for treating patients. Infection can spread via the medical devices used for treatment, such as stents and catheters. These devices can cause urinary tract infection, pneumonia, and other infections.

Purchase Copy of This Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMD00002294/

Government agencies are working toward monitoring and preventing infections, as these are threats to a patient’s safety. In the US, Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is focused on working toward the reduction of hospital-acquired infection cases. Furthermore, in Europe, the Healthcare-Associated Infections Surveillance Network (HAI-Net) works to monitor healthcare-associated infections (HAI) in the region. European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) manages and controls the function of the HAI-network.

Gowns are mandatory to use during any surgical and general procedures in the healthcare facilities. Gowns help to reduce the point of contact between the external body fluid of patient with skin of physician. This helps in prevention of spread of any infection causing agents.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com