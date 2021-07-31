Hospital company designs mix of corona indicators | free press

For a long time, the incidence was criticized as the only measure of corona measures in Germany. The German hospital association is now proposing a more extensive concept.

Berlin (dpa) – The German Hospital Association (DKG) is calling for a new mix of different indicators to better assess the corona pandemic in view of the progress of vaccination.

The previously relevant seven-day incidence is only one of a total of twelve indicators, as reported by the editorial network Germany (RND / Saturday) with reference to the present concept. Other key figures include the number of positive tests, vaccination coverage and clinic occupancy rate by Covid-19 patients, as well as factors that capture the dynamics of what is happening.

“With this matrix, it is easy to see at a glance what the current pandemic situation really is and what trends and connections there are,” DKG boss Gerald Gaß told the RND. “Politicians must finally act and define a mix of indicators, also to gain acceptance among the population for measures against corona through this transparency.”

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) has long insisted that key figures other than incidence should be taken into account when assessing the situation. From the perspective of the Robert Koch Institute, this number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week remains the most important early warning value.