Hospital Beds Market Size, Share, Growth, Challenges, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest research report by IMARC group, titled “Hospital Beds Market: Global Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Industry Trends and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global hospital beds market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. A hospital bed is a specialized bed used in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare settings for maximum comfort and support to patients during hospitalization. It is primarily used during medical examinations, disease diagnosis, surgeries, and treatment. Hospital beds are widely available in manual and electric/semi-electric variants. Manual beds are moved and adjusted using hand cranks, whereas electric beds are equipped with buttons connected to an electrical outlet. However, semi-electric hospital beds can raise or lower the head and foot position automatically and require manual support to adjust the bed height.

With the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19, in early 2020, there is a surging demand for hospital beds in healthcare centers across the globe. The rapid increase in the number of infected patients has led to an acute shortage of beds in intensive care units (ICUs) and general wards. Moreover, a growing number of invasive surgeries due to the high prevalence of several chronic disorders is also propelling the demand for hospital beds. The market is further driven by numerous product innovations, such as the development of advanced hospital beds for convenient patient transportation with enhanced comfort, position adjustments, mobile monitoring, and fall detection features. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population who is more prone to mobility impairment, coupled with the emergence of customized bed designs is also bolstering the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global hospital beds market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

Breakup by Technology:

Electric Beds

Semi-Electric Beds

Automated

Manual Beds

Breakup by Bed Type:

Regular Beds

Pediatrics Bed

Respiratory Beds

ICU Beds

Bariatric Beds

Birthing Beds

Pressure Relief Beds

Others

Breakup by Usage:

Critical Care

Acute Care

Long-Term Care

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

GF Health Products Inc.

Getinge AB

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Malvestio S.P.A.

Stryker Corporation

Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd.

Savion Industries

Span-America Medical Systems Inc. (Savaria Corporation)

Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG

