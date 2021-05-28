Hospital Beds Market Report 2021 | Growth, Upcoming Trends COVID 19 Impact, Global Analysis and Forecast 2026 Hospital Beds Market Analysis By Top Key Players - Health Products Inc., Getinge AB, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Invacare Corporation, Malvestio S.P.A., Stryker Corporation, Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd., Savion Industries, Span-America Medical Systems Inc.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hospital Beds Market Size : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global hospital beds market size grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

A hospital bed refers to an essential component of the healthcare infrastructure across clinics, hospitals and nursing homes. Widely used during examinations, treatment and transportation of patients, these beds are designed to offer utmost comfort and support to the patients while securing them from external damage during the span of their hospitalization. They can be operated electrically or manually depending upon the product variant. Some of these beds have electronic buttons to operate in case of emergency with changeable height settings, while others can be adjusted using hand cranks. The inclination or reclination of these beds can be adjusted as per the patient’s comfort.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Hospital Beds Market Trends:



The market is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of medical ailments, such as cancer and cardiovascular disorders (CVDs) across the globe. Along with this, the rapid outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has led a majority of the patients to be admitted to intensive care units (ICUs) for their treatment. A significant increase in hospitalization rates has consequently impelled the demand for hospital beds across the healthcare sector.

The market is further driven by the growing preference for home healthcare services. The increasing geriatric population, along with the rising prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases, has resulted in the increasing requirement for intensive care and healthcare facilities in residential settings to assist in maintaining and restoring the health of the patients. This, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, inflating disposable incomes of the masses have facilitated the uptake of key healthcare components, including hospital beds, on the global level. Apart from this, numerous players are now integrating these beds with the internet of things (IoT) and power mattresses. These product variants aid in the redistribution of pressure to improve the blood circulation in bed-ridden patients, thereby contributing to their widespread prominence among the masses.

Global Hospital Beds Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Health Products Inc., Getinge AB, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Invacare Corporation, Malvestio S.P.A., Stryker Corporation, Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd., Savion Industries, Span-America Medical Systems Inc. (Savaria Corporation) and Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, technology, bed type, usage and end user.

Breakup by Technology:

Electric Beds

Semi-Electric Beds

Manual Beds

Breakup by Bed Type:

Regular Beds

Pediatrics Bed

Respiratory Beds

ICU Beds

Bariatric Beds

Birthing Beds

Pressure Relief Beds

Others

Breakup by Usage:

Critical Care

Acute Care

Long-Term Care

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

