Hospital Asset Management Market Statistics Analysis Released in Latest Industry Report 2028 | COVID19 Impact Analysis with Top Manufacturers

Hospital asset management market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 46.44 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 21.6% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing improvement in IT infrastructure will augment the growth of the hospital asset management market.

Major Market Players With An In-Depth Analysis:

CenTrak

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Ascom

STANLEY Healthcare

Sonitor Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp

IBM Corporation

Infor

Midmark Corporation

AeroScout, LLC.

Impinj, Inc

Airista Flow, Inc

Intelligent InSites

The report includes a detailed segmentation study of the market. Additionally, segments are analyzed in terms of market growth, share, growth rate, and other vital factors.

Segmentation: Hospital Asset Management Market

By Product (Real-Time Location Systems, Radio-Frequency Identification, Ultrasound, Infrared)

By Application (Patient Management, Staff Management, Instrument Management, Supply Chain Management)

By End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Others)

Scope of the Report:

Majority of factors such as decreasing in number of inventory by efficient inventory management, increasing the need of technological advancement which will enhance the utilization rate of mobile devices and security in hospitals and maximisation of workflow with improved staff management, that would increase the patient quality of care are also anticipated to augment the growth of the hospital asset management market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, easy availability of new technology and decreasing equipment cost will further create new opportunities for the growth of the hospital asset management market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Increasing cost of advanced technology implementation and stringent rules and strict regulations requirement are some of the factors that will restrict the growth of the hospital asset management market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Impact of COVID-19:

Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Hospital Asset Management industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Hospital Asset Management market in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Increasing penetration of smartphones, tablets and other mobile platform; increasing utilization of connected medical devices and Hospital Asset Management application and increasing healthcare cost are some factors driving the growth of the market. Additionally, rising acceptance of Hospital Asset Management as a primary source of information has impelled the market growth positively. Moreover, it covers the government regulations & policies of prominent regions that are affecting the dynamics of the market.

Global Hospital Asset Management Market Scope and Market Size:-

Hospital asset management market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end- user. The growth amongst these segments will help you to analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, Hospital Asset Management market is segmented into real-time location systems, radio-frequency identification, ultrasound and infrared.

Hospital asset management market based on application has also been segmented into patient management, staff management, instrument management and supply chain management.

Based on end-user, hospital asset management market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies and others.

Competitive Landscape and Hospital Asset Management Market Share Analysis

Hospital asset management market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to hospital asset management market.

The major players covered in the hospital asset management market report are CenTrak, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Ascom, STANLEY Healthcare, Sonitor Technologies., Zebra Technologies Corp., IBM Corporation, Infor., Midmark Corporation., AeroScout, LLC., Impinj, Inc., Airista Flow, Inc., Intelligent InSites, Radianse, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

On the Basis of Region

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Hospital Asset Management in these regions, from 2021 to 2028, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

