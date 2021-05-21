Horticulture Lighting Market Increasing demand with Leading key players: Agrolux, Bridgelux, Signify N.V., Heliospectra AB, PARsource

Horticultural lighting is used in urban agriculture, multi-layer cultivation, supplemental lighting, and daylight-free cultivation. Due to increasing awareness about sustainable farming, researchers, governments, and organizations have taken global initiatives to improve horticulture with efficient and adequate lighting. Increase in demand for advanced lighting-related technologies is expected to boost the growth of the horticulture lighting market. Toshiba and Panasonic have started to support the farmers by providing financial and technical support to establish vertical farms. Such developments in vertical agriculture are boosting the growth of the horticulture lighting market.

Leading Players in the Horticulture Lighting Market:

Agrolux

Bridgelux, Inc.

Signify N.V.

Heliospectra AB

PARsource

Lumileds Holding B.V.

Hortilux Schréder B.V.

OSRAM Licht AG

General Electric Company

Hubbell, Inc.

The Horticulture Lighting market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, market potential, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

The Horticulture Lighting Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based on their geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening their strategic moves, along with customer interaction.

The pivotal aspects considered in the Global Horticulture Lighting Market report consist of leading competitors functioning in the Global Horticulture Lighting market The report encompasses company profiles prominently positioned in the global market. The sales, corporate strategies, and technological capabilities of leading manufacturers are also mentioned in the report. The driving factors for the growth of the Global Horticulture Lighting Market are explained exhaustively, along with an in-depth account of the end users in the industry. The report also explains critical application areas of the market to readers/users. The report undertakes a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report features the opinions and views of industry experts and professionals. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Horticulture Lighting Market. The report on the Global Horticulture Lighting Market delivers valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.

