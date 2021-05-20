Horror Trilogy With Stranger Things Just Revealed (Trailer)

Netflix wants to make us shiver this summer. The streaming giant has just announced the imminent arrival of its very first horror anthology. It will consist of three films that will take place in three completely different eras.

A creepy concept

This three-film trilogy is called Fear Street. Each of the productions is lent by the slasher with very strong nods to masters of the genre like Scream or Halloween.

Overall, the action will leave its mark in Shadyside, Ohio. However, the time period over which the events take place varies between films. The first will be in 1994, the second in 1978, and the last in 1666, a rather ambiguous year for superstition.

The trailer not only plays with temporality, but also promises us a great thrill. An evil presence will have vanished from there and will haunt a group of teenagers in different eras.

Beautiful people in the service of horror

The anthology is rooted in the horror stories invented by RL Stine. The writer is particularly famous for his novels for young people such as Chair des Poules. However, he has written many other books with somewhat more mature content.

On the casting page, we find two actresses known to the public, Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink, who each interpret the roles of Robin and Max in the series Stranger Things. The position of director was sought by Leigh Janiak. It was already possible to see her working on several episodes of the Scream saga.

All three films will air from July 2nd. Each week marks the arrival of a new episode through July 16, 2021. Enough to have a busy summer filled with fear of jumping and hemoglobin …

