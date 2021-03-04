Horror over deaths in Myanmar – embassies mourn online | Free press

Rangoon (AP) – In Myanmar, after the bloodiest day since the military coup a month ago, there is horror at the violence of the security forces.

According to the United Nations, 38 people were killed on Wednesday alone when police shot protesters with live ammunition in various parts of the country. “Today was the darkest day since the coup d’état on February 1,” said UN Special Envoy Christine Schraner Burgener.

Videos on social networks showed police officers haphazardly aiming at people and dragging corpses across the floor. Schraner Burgener also reported “very disturbing” videos showing violence and the blatant shooting of a protester. “Looks like the police are using weapons like nine-millimeter submachine guns, or live ammunition.”

The army had staged a coup d’état against de facto head of government Aung San Suu Kyi about a month ago. The generals cited irregularities in the parliamentary elections in November, which Suu Kyi had won by a clear margin. The 75-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner is under house arrest. The protesters demand the restoration of the former icon of freedom.

Many people died in the former capital of Rangoon, one of the centers of the protests. “About six military vehicles drove up a bridge under which we were and demonstrated peacefully,” said Min Han Htet, the president of a local student association, the DPA. “They were army soldiers and they just shot us.” Several participants died right before his eyes. “We thought they would attack us with rubber bullets, but it was live ammunition,” said the 22-year-old.

The German embassy in Rangoon and several other Western embassies posted black profile photos on Facebook as a reaction and token of grief. The US Embassy wrote: “It is unbearable for us to see the loss of so many lives in Myanmar. (…) Aiming at civilians is disgusting. “

The European Union also strongly condemned the brutal approach. “Unarmed civilians and medical personnel were shot, in clear violation of international law,” said EU foreign policy spokeswoman Nabila Massrali. Hundreds of people have been arrested, while the military is increasingly taking action against the media. “More and more journalists have been arbitrarily arrested, detained and charged. The prosecution and intimidation of media workers who are simply doing their job is unacceptable, ”emphasized Massrali.