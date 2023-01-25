Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Latest:

Home-The Courier

Mccourier is an online news magazine that covers a wide range of different topics.

'Horrid' Kevin McCarthy Called Out For Hypocritical Statement On Integrity
World 

‘Horrid’ Kevin McCarthy Called Out For Hypocritical Statement On Integrity

Nidhi Gandhi

Home Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is being placed on blast for “hypocrisy” after he booted two Democratic lawmakers from their committee assignments.

McCarthy on Thursday kicked Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) off the intelligence committee, a transfer critics mentioned was little greater than payback for Democrats giving the boot to Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) from their committees in 2021.

“Integrity issues extra,” McCarthy wrote in a letter to Home Minority Chief Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) after which posted on-line.

Critics had been fast to level out that McCarthy put Greene, a conspiracy theorist who spoke at a white nationalist occasion final 12 months, on each the oversight and Homeland Safety committees. He additionally gave two committee assignments every to Gosar and Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), the lawmaker dealing with calls to resign from inside his personal social gathering after his lengthy checklist of lies was revealed.

They known as him out on Twitter:

See also  Man rushed to hospital with insect bite given devastating diagnosis

You May Also Like

Property insurance company cancels Florida couple’s policy night before Hurricane Ian hit

Property insurance company cancels Florida couple’s policy night before Hurricane Ian hit

Nidhi Gandhi
Marjorie Taylor Greene Lashes Out At Matt Gaetz After His Attempt To Make Nice

Marjorie Taylor Greene Lashes Out At Matt Gaetz After His Attempt To Make Nice

Nidhi Gandhi
‘Why Not Just Be Honest?’

‘Why Not Just Be Honest?’

Nidhi Gandhi