‘Horrid’ Kevin McCarthy Called Out For Hypocritical Statement On Integrity

Home Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is being placed on blast for “hypocrisy” after he booted two Democratic lawmakers from their committee assignments.

McCarthy on Thursday kicked Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) off the intelligence committee, a transfer critics mentioned was little greater than payback for Democrats giving the boot to Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) from their committees in 2021.

“Integrity issues extra,” McCarthy wrote in a letter to Home Minority Chief Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) after which posted on-line.

Critics had been fast to level out that McCarthy put Greene, a conspiracy theorist who spoke at a white nationalist occasion final 12 months, on each the oversight and Homeland Safety committees. He additionally gave two committee assignments every to Gosar and Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), the lawmaker dealing with calls to resign from inside his personal social gathering after his lengthy checklist of lies was revealed.

They known as him out on Twitter: