Hope Hicks told Trump that January 6 was as bad as everyone said it was and he complained that it wasn’t fair that he was being blamed

Then-President Donald Trump listens as aide Hope Hicks speaks throughout a Make America Nice Once more rally at Ocala Worldwide Airport in Ocala, Florida on October 16, 2020.Brendan Smialowski / AFP

The January 6 Home Choose Committee launched nearly 50 witness testimony transcripts Friday.

One transcript particulars the committee’s interview with Hope Hicks, a former Trump ally.

“I simply assume that he felt like…blaming him for the whole lot that transpired wasn’t honest,” she stated.

In a spate of witness deposition transcripts launched on Friday by the Home choose committee investigating the January 6, 2021, rebel, a transcript reveals that former White Home Communications Director Hope Hicks instructed the committee that former President Donald Trump felt just like the blame he acquired for the riot on Capitol Hill was unfair.

As soon as one among Trump’s closest allies, 34-year-old Hicks sat voluntarily for witness testimony, a video of which aired through the committee’s last listening to on Monday. She was one among few folks in Trump’s orbit that communicated to Trump that he misplaced the 2020 election, in response to the transcript launched Friday.

Hicks talked to Trump on January 11, 2021, days after the lethal rebel.

“He requested me if I believed it was actually as unhealthy as everybody was making it out to be. And my reply was, sure, I believed it was,” the transcript reads.

She added: “I feel he felt like t wasn’t honest — the response to it wasn’t honest.”

Hicks, who resigned from the White Home on January 12, 2021, stated she communicated to Trump that he ought to change his method and seem extra “rational” to observers.

“And I used to be simply telling him, I feel, you already know, the extra rational you’re and restrained you’re, the extra excessive everyone else will look, so issues like banning you from social media I feel will backfire, and that, you already know, if you happen to give attention to the issues folks actually care about and never the election, I feel that issues will get higher rapidly for you, when it comes to politically,” Hicks instructed the committee.

She stated Trump additionally requested her if she believed the election was stolen, to which she objected.

“After which we simply kind of exchanged some, you already know, pleasantries, and that was it,” she added.

“I simply assume that he felt like, you already know, blaming him for the whole lot that transpired wasn’t honest,” Hicks continued.

The committee launched an intensive report on Thursday of its findings whereas investigating the Capitol riot and the way Trump performed an element in it. Additionally they really helpful to the Justice Division that Trump face legal prices for his function within the rebel.

Hicks was not instantly reachable for remark.

Learn the unique article on Enterprise Insider