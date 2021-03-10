Hope for significantly higher vaccination coverage through the practices | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The corona vaccinations should start gradually with the inclusion of the planned medical practices from April.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) said on ZDF Wednesday in view of the expected doses, “The vaccination rates will not grow to 20 million per month or even 10 million per week.” In April there will be significantly more vaccinations, but not yet on this scale. Vaccinations could also be more flexible in general practice. “The doctors know their patients and know who should be vaccinated first.” The next step is then vaccinations in companies by company doctors.

Federal and state health ministers wanted to discuss further details and the exact start date for recording the practices on Wednesday. On Monday they had already reached agreement on the period at the beginning of April. Ministers also want to clarify how the expected doses will be distributed among the regional vaccination centers in the countries and practices, as the German news agency has learned from health ministers’ circles. The bureaucratic effort for the practices should be kept to a minimum.

Until now, vaccinations have mainly been carried out in vaccination centers and with mobile vaccination teams that travel, for example, to nursing homes. Pilot projects for vaccinations in medical practices are already in place in some countries. So far, more than three percent of people in Germany have been fully vaccinated twice, 6.7 percent have received a first vaccination. About 8.1 million doses have been administered since vaccination began shortly before the turn of the year.

Because the vaccine is scarce for now, there is a succession of vaccinations – priority is given to the elderly, health workers at high risk of infection and those with certain diseases. Spahn said, “I have great confidence in the doctors that they will first vaccinate the patients who are also most at risk.” Prioritization is usually still needed. “Saving lives is not a bureaucracy.”

After criticism of the slow vaccination start, increasing amounts of vaccine are expected – and now a supplement in the short term. Manufacturers Biontech and Pfizer plan to deliver an additional four million doses to the European Union over the next two weeks, as EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen said in Brussels. The additional package has been negotiated so that EU countries can vaccinate in corona hotspots and delay more contagious virus variants. According to the internal EU distribution key, Germany could get 18.6 percent of the extra quota, or 740,000 cans. The federal government must decide whether it wants to make use of this option and how the quantities are distributed among the federal states.

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) announced after the EU announcement that the Bavarian corona hotspots on the border with the Czech Republic should receive an additional 100,000 doses of vaccine in the short term. With the special allocations already promised, there will be a total of 150,000 additional doses for the border regions particularly affected by the UK virus strain.

Andreas Gassen, the head of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurers, believes it is possible that 20 million people in Germany will be vaccinated every month as of April. A first vaccination for the adult population could then be completed in the first half of June, the comprehensive vaccination in early August, said Gassen der “Welt” (Wednesday). The prerequisite for this is a rapid supplementation of the vaccine. With five million inoculated doses per week at the practices and about 1.5 million vaccinations at the centers, “a date significantly earlier than September 21” can be reached. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) had said that by then – at the end of the summer – she wanted to offer all adult citizens a vaccination offer.

Medical President Klaus Reinhardt told the “Rheinische Post” on Wednesday: “Once we have enough vaccine for everyone, GPs and specialists should also be able to determine the sequence of vaccinations themselves. They know best which of their patients are most at risk.” Te Many specifications and testing procedures were simply unnecessarily delayed. Occupational physicians can also play an important role. The nationwide 12,000 occupational physicians were able to “vaccinate about five million employees per month,” said the vice president of the Association of German Occupational and Occupational Physicians Anette Wahl Wachendorf, in the Funke Media Group newspapers (Wednesday).