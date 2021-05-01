Hope for more vaccination speed – delayed corona increase? | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – In view of the first signs of a slight relaxation with new corona infections, the hope rests for further increasing vaccinations.

The number of new cases reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants fell for the fifth day in a row, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Saturday. Nationally, this seven-day incidence is now 148.6 after 153.4 the day before and 164.4 a week ago. However, the RKI recently emphasized that due to the persistently high numbers, it was too early to release everything. Employers urge company doctors to get vaccinated as soon as possible. In general, doctors expect rapid further progress of the vaccination.

According to the RKI, health authorities in Germany reported 18,935 new infections and 232 new deaths within one day. A week ago, there were 23,392 new infections and 286 deaths on Saturday. The total number of people who died with or with proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 83,082. With a population of about 83.2 million, theoretically, about one in 1,000 German civilians died of or in connection with a Covid 19 infection.

Nationally, however, there are still large differences in the incidence of infections: from 61 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days in Schleswig-Holstein to 221 in Thuringia. The RKI has counted a total of 3.4 million detected infections since the start of the pandemic. The number of people in intensive care because of severe Covid 19 disease is still high nationwide, at 5,009, according to data from the Divi intensive care registry on Saturday.

Employer chairman Rainer Dulger called for company doctors to be quickly involved in corona vaccinations. “We are reaching about 31 million people,” he told the “Rheinische Post”. Big companies have set up vaccination routes, all they need is vaccine. Politicians must quickly create the last conditions. The prioritization with first a defined vaccination sequence for risk groups must then be dropped. In companies it would hardly be feasible. The federal government has already announced that company doctors will be involved in vaccinations in June.

Medical President Klaus Reinhardt told the German news agency: “I am convinced that we will now be able to vaccinate a sufficient number of people quickly to achieve a significant drop in infection rates. He believes that there is a great willingness to vaccinate and that more than 70 percent of the population can be reached. This is considered a trademark for the protection of society as a whole.

There is a section of the population that prefers to be vaccinated by a general practitioner, said the head of the German Medical Association. “These people trust their doctor, whom they have known for years. If he thinks the vaccination is correct, many will say, I will. This factor has a major impact on those who still have doubts. “At the same time, he stressed that the vaccination centers were working very well and that the employees there worked very well.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) emphasized that despite the current strict restrictions to break the third corona wave, there are also “good reasons to have confidence”. The vaccination campaign is gaining momentum every day. “By June, in a few weeks, everyone will have the opportunity to schedule a vaccination appointment,” she confirmed in her weekly video message (Saturday).

The vaccination coverage has recently increased further. Meanwhile, 26.9 percent of German citizens have received at least one first vaccination in medical practices and regional vaccination centers in the federal states. 7.7 percent of the population now has full vaccination protection with a second syringe.

Vaccinations for children and young people aged 12 and older are now also being considered. The manufacturers Biontech and Pfizer have applied for approval from the EU Medicines Agency (EMA) for their vaccine for this age group. Green group chairman Katrin Göring-Eckardt called for a vaccination strategy for children and adolescents “as soon as possible”. “Otherwise there will be arguments and chaos with announcements in the summer.” The federal and state governments must finally succeed in acting foresight, she told the DPA. Children from socially disadvantaged neighborhoods must not fall behind.

As in a number of other countries, from next Monday in North Rhine-Westphalia, the first reception for fully vaccinated and convalescent persons will be in place in case of corona requirements. For example, you no longer need to submit a negative quick test in the retail sector. Quarantine for travelers from corona risk areas can also be omitted. Further relief must now be made “in the company of the federal government and other states,” said Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU). The federal government wants to quickly coordinate a planned ordinance with the Bundestag and the federal states in the new week. A draft by Federal Minister of Justice Christine Lambrecht (SPD) provides, among other things, for exit and contact restrictions.

The Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein, Daniel Günther, called for a speedy settlement for hotel openings. Accommodation providers are not drivers of the corona pandemic, the CDU politician told the “Tagesspiegel” (Sunday). In view of the planned regulation on more freedom for vaccinated people, Günther said that in the future, families could, for example, go on vacation in hotels on the North Sea with a mix of vaccination certificates from parents and test certificates from older children. Thomas Bareiß, the federal government’s tourism commissioner, is delighted that Germans can go on holiday in Europe in the summer. “I am quite optimistic that the summer holidays in Germany and Europe will be possible with the right precautions,” the CDU politician told the “Tagesspiegel am Sonntag”.