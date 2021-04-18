Hookah Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2020-2027

“

HookahA hookah is a smoking device with a single or multi-stemmed instrument for vaporizing and smoking flavored tobacco, called shisha, whose vapor or smoke is passed through a water basin—often glass-based—before inhalation. There are two kinds of hookahs: the traditional ones that you see in hookah bars and newer hookah pens (e-hookahs). Health risks of smoking hookah include exposure to toxic chemicals that are not filtered out by the water and risk of infectious disease when hookahs are shared.

The hookah market is concentrated; the sales revenue of top eleven manufacturers accounts about 65% of the total revenue. The high-end products mainly come from USA.

Al Fakher Hookahs is the largest production manufacturer; its sales revenue of global market exceeds 17.63% in 2016. The next is Starbuzz Hookahs and FUMARI.

USA is the largest sales region in the hookah market. Its sales revenue is about 45830.1 K USD in 2016.

The Hookah Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Hookah was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Hookah Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Hookah market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Hookah generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –

Al Fakher 55s, Starbuzz 55s, FUMARI, Mya 55, Evolution 55s, Anahi 55s, Regal 55s, Tianbao Glass, Ed Hardy 55,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• 2 Hose, 3 Hose, Other,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• group Use, Personal Use,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Hookah, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Hookah market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Hookah from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Hookah market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hookah Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Hookah Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 2 Hose

1.4.3 3 Hose

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hookah Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 group Use

1.3.3 Personal Use

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Hookah Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Hookah Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Hookah Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Hookah Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Hookah Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Hookah Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Hookah Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Hookah Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Hookah Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Hookah Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Hookah Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Hookah Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hookah Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Hookah Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Hookah Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Hookah Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hookah Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Hookah Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Hookah Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Hookah Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Hookah Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Hookah Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Hookah Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Hookah Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Hookah Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Hookah Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Hookah Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Hookah Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Hookah Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Hookah Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Hookah Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Hookah Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Hookah Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Hookah Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Hookah Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Hookah Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Hookah Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Hookah Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Hookah Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Hookah Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Hookah Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Hookah Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Hookah Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Hookah Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Hookah Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Hookah Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Hookah Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Hookah Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Hookah Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Hookah Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Hookah Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Hookah Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Hookah Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Hookah Revenue by Type (2017-2027)

7.2 Europe Hookah Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Hookah Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Hookah Revenue by Application (2017-2027)

7.3 Europe Hookah Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Hookah Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Hookah Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Hookah Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Hookah Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Hookah Revenue by Type (2018-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Hookah Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Hookah Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Hookah Revenue by Application (2018-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Hookah Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Hookah Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Hookah Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Hookah Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Hookah Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Hookah Revenue by Type (2019-2027)

9.2 Latin America Hookah Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Hookah Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Hookah Revenue by Application (2019-2027)

9.3 Latin America Hookah Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Hookah Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Hookah Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

6 Middle East and Africa

6.1 Middle East and Africa Hookah Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hookah Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hookah Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 Middle East and Africa Hookah Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hookah Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hookah Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Middle East and Africa Hookah Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Hookah Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Hookah Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Al Fakher Hookahs

11.1.1 Al Fakher Hookahs Corporation Information

11.1.2 Al Fakher Hookahs Overview

11.1.3 Al Fakher Hookahs Hookah Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Al Fakher Hookahs Hookah Product Description

11.1.5 Al Fakher Hookahs Related Developments

11.2 Starbuzz Hookahs

11.2.1 Starbuzz Hookahs Corporation Information

11.2.2 Starbuzz Hookahs Overview

11.2.3 Starbuzz Hookahs Hookah Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Starbuzz Hookahs Hookah Product Description

11.2.5 Starbuzz Hookahs Related Developments

11.3 FUMARI

11.3.1 FUMARI Corporation Information

11.3.2 FUMARI Overview

11.3.3 FUMARI Hookah Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 FUMARI Hookah Product Description

11.3.5 FUMARI Related Developments

11.4 Mya Hookah

11.4.1 Mya Hookah Corporation Information

11.4.2 Mya Hookah Overview

11.4.3 Mya Hookah Hookah Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Mya Hookah Hookah Product Description

11.4.5 Mya Hookah Related Developments

11.5 Evolution Hookahs

11.5.1 Evolution Hookahs Corporation Information

11.5.2 Evolution Hookahs Overview

11.5.3 Evolution Hookahs Hookah Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Evolution Hookahs Hookah Product Description

11.5.5 Evolution Hookahs Related Developments

11.6 Anahi Hookahs

11.6.1 Anahi Hookahs Corporation Information

11.6.2 Anahi Hookahs Overview

11.6.3 Anahi Hookahs Hookah Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Anahi Hookahs Hookah Product Description

11.6.5 Anahi Hookahs Related Developments

11.7 Regal Hookahs

11.7.1 Regal Hookahs Corporation Information

11.7.2 Regal Hookahs Overview

11.7.3 Regal Hookahs Hookah Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Regal Hookahs Hookah Product Description

11.7.5 Regal Hookahs Related Developments

11.8 Tianbao Glass

11.8.1 Tianbao Glass Corporation Information

11.8.2 Tianbao Glass Overview

11.8.3 Tianbao Glass Hookah Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Tianbao Glass Hookah Product Description

11.8.5 Tianbao Glass Related Developments

11.9 Ed Hardy Hookah

11.9.1 Ed Hardy Hookah Corporation Information

11.9.2 Ed Hardy Hookah Overview

11.9.3 Ed Hardy Hookah Hookah Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Ed Hardy Hookah Hookah Product Description

11.9.5 Ed Hardy Hookah Related Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Hookah Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Hookah Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Hookah Production Mode & Process

12.4 Hookah Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Hookah Sales Channels

12.4.2 Hookah Distributors

12.5 Hookah Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Hookah Industry Trends

13.2 Hookah Market Drivers

13.3 Hookah Market Challenges

13.4 Hookah Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Hookah Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

Therefore, Hookah Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Hookah.”