Hoof Boots Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2028

Equestrian Sport is a unique field that is an amalgamation of human athletes and animals working together as a team. Equestrian Sports consist of two disciplines i.e. equestrian and racing. Horse riding or horseback riding refers to the art of vaulting, steeple chasing, driving or riding a horse. As awareness about the sport is increasing, sales of accessories related to horseback riding, such as harness, saddle and hoof boots are also on the rise.

Market Overview:

Professionals who practice horse riding feel that hoof boots are excellent substitutes to the earlier used horseshoes. Hoof boots are often used as a backup either when the farrier is unavailable or in case of a thrown horseshoe or as hoof protection for a barefoot horse. The popularity of hoof boots is increasing in all disciplines of horse riding, particularly in endurance riding and trail riding. With the increasing demand, hoof boots are now available for every kind of horse playing any discipline of horse riding. Hoof boots are extremely necessary for horses that have recently been inducted into the sport, to protect their hoof from getting damaged in the uncomfortable terrains. Additionally, in some hoof boots, equine hoof pads are provided to ensure more comfort and additional support.

Market Dynamics:

Growing popularity of Horseback Riding from a leisure, recreational sport to one of the major games in Olympics has increased awareness regarding this sport, thus attracting people of all ages from ten year olds to adults. As the popularity of horseback riding is rising, so is the demand for hoof boots. In many regions, specifically Europe, practicing horse related activities as a sport is a means of protecting and safeguarding their culture, heritage and traditions. Owing to this cultural attachment, horseback riding is practiced enthusiastically in Europe, thus boosting the demand for hoof boots. Hoof boots provide an advantage of protecting the hoof from any kind of damage and consumers concerned about their pets are inclined towards buying products that make their horses comfortable while riding. This is driving the growth of hoof boots market further.

Metal horseshoes are still widely popular in the market and many horseback riding practitioners see them as better options compared to hoof boots. This may hinder the hoof boot market growth in the forecast period. Since, horseback riding falls under leisure sports, it is practiced by sports enthusiasts. During sporting events such as Olympics there is a steady demand for hoof boots.

Growing popularity of leisure sports market will eventually increase the popularity of hoof boots market in the forecast period. This is an excellent opportunity for hoof boots manufacturers to help the hoof boots market grow.

According to a research, hoof boots can be used to cure diseases such as chronic laminitis in horses. Although, hoof boots is not a permanent solution, it can be used to relieve pain and support. Hoof boots are increasingly being used in applications such as veterinary medicine.

Market Segmentation:

Global Hoof boots market is segmented into four types based on horse type, size, application, and horse riding discipline. Based on Horse Type, global hoof boots market is segmented into – Miniature horses, Ponies, Horse and Medium-sized drafts. Based on Size, global hoof boots market is segmented into – 0W, 0.5W, 1.0W, 1.5W, 2.0W, 2.5W, 3.0W and >3.0W. Based on Application, global hoof boots market is segmented into – Equestrian activities, Riding and Veterinary Medicine.

Based on Horse Riding discipline, global hoof boots market is segmented into – Dressage, Eventing, and Showjumping, Vaulting, Racing and other disciplines.

On the basis of regions, global hoof boots market is segmented into- Latin America, North America, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific Except Japan (APEJ) and Japan.

Increasing popularity of recreational sports industry in the Europe region is the reason for the growth forecast of hoof boots market in this region. Europe region is estimated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2028. More than 70% of equestrian events are held in Europe i.e. approximately more than 15,000 events. Thus, Europe contributes the highest share in global hoofs market. The concentration of key manufacturers of hoof boots in this region is another reason why Europe is estimated grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. North America and APEJ (Asia Pacific except Japan) regions are expected to experience steady growth in hoof boots market, while Latin America, Japan, and MEA regions are expected to experience slow growth in hoof boots market, in the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the major manufacturers and brands in the hoof boots market include – Cavallo, Lander Industries Inc., Star Ridge Company, Equine Fusion, Scoot Boots, Renegade Hoof Boot, Natural Hoof, Easycare, Easyboot, Davis Horse and Woof wear.

New-technology hoof boots designed by Scoot Boots have no cables, can fit a larger fitting range owing to its farrier, does not have a velcro, lightweight, excellent drainage, easy on easy off and secure fit.

Conclusively, it can be said that the Hoof boots market will see a growth in the forecast period owing to the increasing popularity of recreational and leisure sports.

