Honor MagicBook X 14 is tipped to launch in India soon – Check its key specifications here!!

People in India are going to start getting their hands on the Honor MagicBook X 14. Honor hasn’t said when the MagicBook X 14 will be released in India, but the e-commerce site Amazon India has teased the launch and specifications of the device without confirming its name or the date.

The new laptop is said to have a full-HD IPS antiglare screen. Among the features of the Honor MagicBook X 14 are a pop-up camera and a battery that can be charged quickly at 65W. Last year, Honor launched the Honor MagicBook X 14 and the Honor MagicBook X 15 in China.

In order to promote the Honor MagicBook X 14, Amazon has set up a special landing page on its website. This page is called “Honor MagicBook X 14.” Mysmartprice first saw the listing. It doesn’t say what the laptop’s name is, but the specs match those of the MagicBook X 14. At this point, we don’t know how much it will cost in India or when it will come out.

When it comes out, the new Honor laptop will be made of aluminum. As we said, the laptop will have a full-HD IPS antiglare screen. Also, the screen of the Honor MagicBook X 14 is said to be certified by TUV Rheinland as having low blue light as well. The laptop will have a hinge that can fold in half. The listing says that there will be a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint unlock. As a bonus, it is said that it will have a camera that pops up.

Key Specifications

There is a rumor that the new Honor laptop will have a battery that lasts for 56 hours and can be charged at 65W. The battery is said to be able to last up to 13.2 hours on a single charge. This is because the Honor MagicBook X 14 has 65W fast charging, and it can charge in just 10 minutes. This means that 59 percent of the battery should be filled. A listing says that the laptop will be 15.9mm thick and weigh 1.38 kg.

To remember, Honor showed off the Honor MagicBook X 14 in China in March of last year. In China, it costs CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,600) for the 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Core i5 + 16GB + 512GB model was sold for CNY 4,299 when it first came out (roughly Rs. 50,000).

When you buy the laptop, it comes in a color called Glacial Silver.

If you buy MagicBook X 14, you get a 14-inch screen with a full-HD resolution. It can run up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U processor.

It has up to 16GB of RAM and can be used with up to 512GB of space.

