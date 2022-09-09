Honkai Affect third and HoYoverse are gearing up for certainly one of their largest releases within the franchise. After Genshin’s profitable Sumeru launch, the corporate continues to feed its followers with huge updates inside the course of only some weeks. Captains of the Honkaiverse are simply days away from the official v6.0 launch.

As talked about, v6.0 marks the sport’s most important replace this 12 months. Gamers worldwide can count on it to hit the official servers on September 15, alongside new occasions, valkyries, and far more. Usually, HoYoverse has scheduled upkeep for six hours, throughout which official servers in all areas shall be taken down.

Launch date, time, and upcoming options in Honkai Affect third v6.0

As talked about, Honkai Affect third v6.0 is scheduled for launch on September 15 this 12 months. HoYoverse has launched a small upkeep schedule beforehand to permit gamers to handle their playtime and actions earlier than the servers are taken offline.

One of many longest-running story arcs within the sport, revolving across the Elysian Realm, shall be over with the top of v5.9, as gamers can count on a model new story chapter. Model 6.0 will host the epilogue to the story of Chapter XXXI, which shall be titled Chapter XXXI- Challenge Stigma.

Nevertheless, earlier than something falls into place, HoYoverse will take down their official servers earlier than they replace to the brand new model. The 6.0 replace in Honkai Affect third is named Arrow of Novae, which appears to be describing the brand new herrscher type of everybody’s favourite elf, Elysia. The replace upkeep instances in all areas are as follows:

SEA servers: From 10:00 to 16:00 (September 15, UTC +8).

American servers: From 23:00 (September 14) to five:00 (September 15, UTC -5).

European servers: From 5:00 to 11:00 (September 15, UTC +1).

Gamers shall be compensated with 600 crystals after the servers go dwell with the brand new replace. Captains with stage 9 or above can declare the crystals through in-game electronic mail, which might be discovered on the left aspect of the bridge display screen, between “bonuses” and “information.”



Alongside the most recent playable Herrscher within the subsequent replace, gamers may even be capable of roll for her weapons and stigmata. Then again, completely different valkyries equivalent to Shadow Knight, Starry Impression, and Helical Contraption will get their summer time outfits.

Honkai Affect third v6.0 may even maintain loads of new occasions and a free bridge. The latter shall be obtainable by finishing weekly missions through model occasions in 6.0.

The Elysian Realm may even see two new valkyries added to the roster, specifically the Herrscher of Human Ego and the Herrscher of the Void.