Friday, September 9, 2022
Latest:

MCCOURIER

Mccourier is an online news magazine that covers a wide range of different topics.

Upcoming S rank valkyrie, Herrscher of Human Ego (Image via HoYoverse)
Gaming 

Honkai Impact 3rd v6.0 release date, time, and features

Rupali Gupta

Honkai Affect third and HoYoverse are gearing up for certainly one of their largest releases within the franchise. After Genshin’s profitable Sumeru launch, the corporate continues to feed its followers with huge updates inside the course of only some weeks. Captains of the Honkaiverse are simply days away from the official v6.0 launch.

As talked about, v6.0 marks the sport’s most important replace this 12 months. Gamers worldwide can count on it to hit the official servers on September 15, alongside new occasions, valkyries, and far more. Usually, HoYoverse has scheduled upkeep for six hours, throughout which official servers in all areas shall be taken down.

Launch date, time, and upcoming options in Honkai Affect third v6.0

As talked about, Honkai Affect third v6.0 is scheduled for launch on September 15 this 12 months. HoYoverse has launched a small upkeep schedule beforehand to permit gamers to handle their playtime and actions earlier than the servers are taken offline.

One of many longest-running story arcs within the sport, revolving across the Elysian Realm, shall be over with the top of v5.9, as gamers can count on a model new story chapter. Model 6.0 will host the epilogue to the story of Chapter XXXI, which shall be titled Chapter XXXI- Challenge Stigma.

youtube-cover

Nevertheless, earlier than something falls into place, HoYoverse will take down their official servers earlier than they replace to the brand new model. The 6.0 replace in Honkai Affect third is named Arrow of Novae, which appears to be describing the brand new herrscher type of everybody’s favourite elf, Elysia. The replace upkeep instances in all areas are as follows:

  • SEA servers: From 10:00 to 16:00 (September 15, UTC +8).
  • American servers: From 23:00 (September 14) to five:00 (September 15, UTC -5).
  • European servers: From 5:00 to 11:00 (September 15, UTC +1).
See also  How to get free Helix Credits (Guide to earn)

Gamers shall be compensated with 600 crystals after the servers go dwell with the brand new replace. Captains with stage 9 or above can declare the crystals through in-game electronic mail, which might be discovered on the left aspect of the bridge display screen, between “bonuses” and “information.”

Server MaintenanceHyperion Upkeep AnnouncementDear Captains, for a greater gaming expertise, Battleship Hyperion will endure server upkeep. SEA: 10:00 to 16:00 (UTC+8)GLB: 23:00, SEP 14 to 05:00, SEP 15 (UTC-5) / 05:00 to 11:00, SEP 15 (UTC+1, Europe server). https://t.co/AwHDQlyBqv

Alongside the most recent playable Herrscher within the subsequent replace, gamers may even be capable of roll for her weapons and stigmata. Then again, completely different valkyries equivalent to Shadow Knight, Starry Impression, and Helical Contraption will get their summer time outfits.

Upcoming free bridge in Honkai Impact 3rd (Image via HoYoverse)
Upcoming free bridge in Honkai Affect third (Picture through HoYoverse)

Honkai Affect third v6.0 may even maintain loads of new occasions and a free bridge. The latter shall be obtainable by finishing weekly missions through model occasions in 6.0.

The Elysian Realm may even see two new valkyries added to the roster, specifically the Herrscher of Human Ego and the Herrscher of the Void.

Rupali Gupta

Rupali is a US born travel freak, she loves to explore world with her beautiful pics capturing ability. In rest of her free time, she loves to write blogs. For now She is permanent editor at Mccourier.com

You May Also Like

How the use of E-wallets & Paypal payouts increases casinos in U.S?

How the use of E-wallets & Paypal payouts increases casinos in U.S?

Jean Nicholas
McCourier.com 2022 03 31T155159.562

How many Crystal Tears are there in the Elden Ring?

Nidhi Gandhi
Plug One Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Plug One.1 god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE

Rupali Gupta