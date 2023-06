Hong Kong Remembered June 4 Tiananmen Massacre, Until It Couldn’t

To this point two years, the authorities cited pandemic restrictions to bar all public memorials of the crackdown. These Covid restrictions have been lifted this yr, nonetheless as a novel of a Tiananmen vigil, Victoria Park was occupied by a commerce truthful. The truthful was organized by pro-Beijing groups to have an pretty time the 1997 return of Hong Kong to Chinese language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language rule, one month ahead of that anniversary.

The imprisonment of vigil organizers has raised the question of whether or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not or not Hong Kong would ever allow residents to peacefully mourn the victims of the Tiananmen massacre.

Hong Kong’s chief govt, John Lee, has averted providing a clear reply, saying solely that “all of us should act in accordance with the regulation and take into accout what they do, in an effort to have the pliability to face the implications.”