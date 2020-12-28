Hong Kong General Insurance Market Report- KPIs, Market Share and Concentration | Allied World Assurance, Asia Insurance Company
ReportsnReports added Hong Kong General Insurance Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Hong Kong General Insurance Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Hong Kong General Insurance Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-
AIA International Limited
AIG Insurance Hong Kong Limited
Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty SE
Allied World Assurance Company Limited
Asia Insurance Company Ltd
Assicurazioni Generali Società per Azioni
Assuranceforeningen SKULD (Gjensidig)
Atradius Crédito y Caución S.A. de Seguros y Reaseguros
AXA China Region Insurance Company Limited
Axa Corporate Solutions Assurance
Axa General Insurance Hong Kong Ltd
Bank of China Group Insurance Company Ltd
Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company
and more..
Hong Kong General Insurance Market Report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Hong Kong general insurance segment. It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, loss ratio and general insurance penetration during the review period (2013-2017) and forecast period (2017-2022).
Hong Kong General Insurance Market Report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Hong Kong economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country. The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
Key Highlights-
– Key insights and dynamics of the Hong Kong general insurance industry.
– Comparison of Hong Kong general insurance segments, along with premium trends and key profitability ratios.
– A comprehensive overview of the Hong Kong economy, government initiatives, FDI, country risk, investment opportunities and enterprise structure.
– Hong Kong insurance regulatory frameworks evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.
– Hong Kong general insurance industrys market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business with market shares.
– Distribution channels deployed by the Hong Kong general insurers.
– Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors profiles.
Scope of this Report-
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the general insurance segment in Hong Kong –
– It provides historical values for the Hong Kong general insurance segment for the reports 2013-2017 review period, and projected figures for the 2017-2022 forecast period.
– It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Hong Kong general insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2022.
– It analyzes the various distribution channels for general insurance products in Hong Kong.
– It profiles the top general insurance companies in Hong Kong, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Reasons to buy this Report-
– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Hong Kong general insurance segment, and each category within it.
– Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in Hong Kong general insurance segment.
– Assess the competitive dynamics in the general insurance segment.
– Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.
– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Hong Kong insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry’s future.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Economy Overview
Chapter 3 Summary Trend and KPIs
Penetration and Growth
Consumer Segment and Retention
Premiums and Profitability
Chapter 4 Regulatory Risk
Evolution
Key Facts
Licensing Requirements
Chapter 5 Key Trends by Lines of Business – Retail and Commercial
Lines of Business
By Consumer Segment
Commercial Line of Business
Retail Line of Business
Chapter 6 Key Trends by Lines of Business – KPIs, Market Share and Concentration
Property Insurance
Motor Insurance
Liability Insurance
Financial Lines Insurance
Marine, Aviation and Transit Insurance
Personal Accident and Health Insurance
Chapter 7 Distribution Overview
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 9 Competitor Profiles
Chapter 10 Insurtech
Chapter 11 Appendix