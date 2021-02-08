Hong Kong Data Center Market 2021 Technology Advancements -China Mobile Limited, Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Colt’s Manufacturing Company

Hong Kong Data Center Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Hong Kong Data Center Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2021.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The Hong Kong Data Center Market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Hong Kong has advanced to become a local hub for large companies across a range of businesses. Most large global providers are concentrating on Hong Kong to build a geo-redundant hyper multi-cloud architecture. Improved smart city initiatives, an improvement in cloud-based services, procurement of renewable energy resources, and growth of digital transformation and expansion of colocation and hyperscale Datacenter facilities are anticipated to drive the data center investment in Hong Kong.

– Nearly all the major cloud and hosting providers globally have established a presence in Hong Kong. According to Datacenters.com, there are presently 22 providers and 43 data centers in Hong Kong. This comprises 42 colocation facilities, 29 cloud nodes, 13 Internet exchanges (IX), and 10 disaster recovery and business continuity (DRBC) sites.

– In particular, hyper-scale and international digital media content providers and public cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Facebook, Google, and Alibaba Cloud have been fundamental in pushing demand for data center services, significantly enhancing their uptake of data center capacity in Asia and particularly in Hong Kong over the past few years, by building massive-scale platforms.

– Hong Kong is one of the several locations in Asia with a stable and reliable supply of electricity, exceptional telecoms infrastructure with excellent fiber connectivity, and is sheltered from natural disasters. According to Census and Statistics Department Hong Kong, in 2018, there were 238 external telecommunications service operators in Hong Kong, and BRI (business receipts index) for the telecommunications business in Hong Kong had amounted to 97.9 index points.

– Hong Kong is all prepared for the commercial launch of 5G services and applications in 2020. Fifth-generation (5G) mobile networks are the catalyst for smart city development, enabling massive machine-to-machine communications for better implementation of Internet of Things (IoT), and supporting device-to-device ultra-reliable/low latency communications, consequently providing a boost to achieve its long-term goal as a data center hub and smart city.

– Hong Kong is a principal financial and international trading and logistics hub and is home to several regional offices and headquarters of global corporations. This generates a strong demand for secure data center facilities and services. Its proximity to China’s Mainland is also core strength, thus stressing the need for data centers in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The Hong Kong data center market is moderately competitive with the major players adopting strategies like product and service innovation and mergers and acquisitions. The market consists of several major players. Some of the major players in the market are China Mobile Limited, Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Colt’s Manufacturing Company, LLC, Digital Realty Trust, Inc., among others. The growing adoption of IT infrastructure is a principal driver in the data center market in Hong Kong, with high adoption of servers, storage, and networking infrastructure.

Key Developments:

– Jan 2020 – Cyxtera Technologies announced the availability of its innovative on-demand data center services platform, CXD, as CXD Federal Edition, a version tailored for federal government workloads and designated as FedRAMP Ready at the high impact level. CXD, Cyxteras Extensible Data Center platform, combines the control, cost-savings, and security of dedicated colocation infrastructure with the provisioning speed, financial advantages, and agility of the cloud.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Cloud Computing is Boosting the Data Center Market Growth

– The deployment of data centers in Hong Kong is likely to exceed supply due to the growing demand for cloud-based services, big data analytics, and IoT. Also, Cloud operators have overtaken financial service clients to be the most significant occupiers of data centers. In turn, multimedia content providers and cloud businesses drive strong demand for data center storage and networking in Hong Kong.

– According to a report by Nutanix Inc. 2020, while public cloud investment will remain relatively flat over the coming year, planned investment in the private cloud is predicted to nearly double, while traditional datacentres look set to plummet 37.5% over the same period. Over the next few years, Hong Kong respondents are planning to triple their hybrid cloud investment, from 13% to 38%, while almost 70% of those surveyed locally agree or fully agree that hybrid cloud is the perfect cloud model for their IT environment.

– Hyperscale cloud platforms like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Alibaba Cloud, and Tencent Cloud feed the growth in Hong Kong. But the most prominent investors in the Hong Kong colocation market today are network and IT service providers. According to Census and Statistics Department Hong Kong, in 2018, the BRI for computer and IT services in Hong Kong had amounted to 100.8 index points.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

