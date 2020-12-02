Honey Wine Market by Nature (Organic and Conventional), Product Variety (Herbs, Spices, and Flavors), and Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket, and Specialty Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Honey wine, commonly known as mead, is an alcoholic beverage created by fermenting honey with water, fruits, hops, spices, grains, and other agricultural products. Alcohol quantity in honey wine varies between 5% ABV and 20% ABV. Honey wine is produced in a variety of sweetness level from bone dry to lusciously sweet.

Honey wine is a rich source of vitamin, protein, mineral, and antitoxins that makes it beneficial for the body. In addition, it contains lactic acid, as it is responsible for reducing acidity of wine, and provides a smoother flavor. Moreover, it enhances the immunity against antibiotic-resistant pathogens. Furthermore, it is used as a healthy tonic due to its potential probiotic content. It is available in numerous variations such as traditional, melomel, braggot, hydromel, payment, cyser, and others. In these, volume of alcohol and residual sugar can be controlled by adjusting the honey–water ratio. Honey wine made with dark honey is an alcoholic brew containing antioxidants, which help in detoxification.

The growth of the global honey wine market is driven by rise in urban population, surge in disposable of income, increase in attraction of youth & millennial toward alcohol beverages. Moreover, increase in influence of social media to adopt new styles of honey wine has boosted the growth of the market. However, drastic decline in the population of bees in the last few decades, owing to increased use of neonicotinoid pesticides, habitat fragmentation, climate changes, and colony collapse disorder has restrained the growth of the market.

The global honey wine market is segmented based on nature, product variety, and distribution channel. On the basis of nature, the market is categorized into organic and conventional. By product variety, it is fragmented into herbs, spices and flavors. Depending on distribution channel, it is segregated into convenience stores, hypermarket/supermarket, and specialty stores. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The prominent players operating in the global honey market include Etowah Meadery, Martin Brothers Winery, The Meadery, Beecraft Mead, Wild Blossom Meadery & Winery, The Honey wine Company Wandering Bard Meadery, Rosewood Estates Winery, Wandering Bard Meadery, Kuhnhenn Brewing Co., and Moonlight Meadery.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the honey wine market from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and the suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Honey Wine Market Segmentation:

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Product Variety

Herbs

Spices

Flavors

Others

By Distribution Channel

Convenience Stores

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Stores

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



