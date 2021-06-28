Honey Market in India 2021-2026: Share, Size, Growth, Key Players and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the recent study by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Honey Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the honey market in India reached a value of INR 19.2 Billion in 2020. Honey is a thick, golden, sweet liquid processed by bees using the nectar of flowering plants. It possesses anti-bacterial, anti-microbial, anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, and contains nutrients like Vitamin B6, thiamine, niacin, pantothenic acid and riboflavin. Owing to this, honey helps in strengthening the immune system, preventing cancer, improving cholesterol levels, nourishing skin and boosting memory. As a result, it is extensively used in the production of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and food items. Since beekeeping is one of the oldest agricultural activities practiced in India and is considered an integral part of the economy, the Indian honey market has a strong foothold in the country.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

Due to a high floral diversity and the availability of a variety of bee forages, the honey industry offers lucrative opportunities for manufacturers to produce a variety of honey flavors like tulsi, ajwain, eucalyptus and jamun. This, along with the rising popularity of online retail stores in the country is propelling the growth of the honey market. Further, the Government of India is providing training programs, and advisory and mentoring services to educate farmers on the latest beekeeping practices, thereby stimulating the production of honey in the nation. For instance, the Government has launched the “Development of Beekeeping for Improving Crop Yield”, a scheme which helps in organizing training and awareness programs for beekeepers and supporting the establishment of honey processing plants. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players :

Dabur

Patanjali

Apis India

Emami Limited

Hitkary Pharmacy Private Limited

Reliance Retail Limited

Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt. Ltd.

Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt. Ltd.

Bharat Honey

Under The Mango Tree

Breakup by Flavor:

Multiflora Honey

Eucalyptus Honey

Ajwain Honey

Sidr Honey

Others

Breakup by Seasonality:

Autumn and Spring Season

Winter Season

Summer and Monsoon Season

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Business to Consumer

Business to Business

Breakup by State:

Maharashtra

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

Punjab

Rajasthan

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

