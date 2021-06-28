Honey Market in India 2021-2026: Share, Size, Growth, Key Players and Forecast – IMARC Group
According to the recent study by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Honey Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the honey market in India reached a value of INR 19.2 Billion in 2020. Honey is a thick, golden, sweet liquid processed by bees using the nectar of flowering plants. It possesses anti-bacterial, anti-microbial, anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, and contains nutrients like Vitamin B6, thiamine, niacin, pantothenic acid and riboflavin. Owing to this, honey helps in strengthening the immune system, preventing cancer, improving cholesterol levels, nourishing skin and boosting memory. As a result, it is extensively used in the production of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and food items. Since beekeeping is one of the oldest agricultural activities practiced in India and is considered an integral part of the economy, the Indian honey market has a strong foothold in the country.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-honey-market/requestsample
Market Trends:
Due to a high floral diversity and the availability of a variety of bee forages, the honey industry offers lucrative opportunities for manufacturers to produce a variety of honey flavors like tulsi, ajwain, eucalyptus and jamun. This, along with the rising popularity of online retail stores in the country is propelling the growth of the honey market. Further, the Government of India is providing training programs, and advisory and mentoring services to educate farmers on the latest beekeeping practices, thereby stimulating the production of honey in the nation. For instance, the Government has launched the “Development of Beekeeping for Improving Crop Yield”, a scheme which helps in organizing training and awareness programs for beekeepers and supporting the establishment of honey processing plants. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.
Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-honey-market
Competitive Landscape With Key Players :
- Dabur
- Patanjali
- Apis India
- Emami Limited
- Hitkary Pharmacy Private Limited
- Reliance Retail Limited
- Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt. Ltd.
- Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt. Ltd.
- Bharat Honey
- Under The Mango Tree
Breakup by Flavor:
- Multiflora Honey
- Eucalyptus Honey
- Ajwain Honey
- Sidr Honey
- Others
Breakup by Seasonality:
- Autumn and Spring Season
- Winter Season
- Summer and Monsoon Season
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Business to Consumer
- Business to Business
Breakup by State:
- Maharashtra
- Tamil Nadu
- Karnataka
- Punjab
- Rajasthan
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact Us:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group
Browse More Research Reports:
- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/uae-in-vitro-diagnostics-market-2020-2025-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-04-07
- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/indian-agricultural-implements-market-2021-2026-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-04-07
- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/europe-shrimp-market-2021-2026-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-04-07
- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gcc-vitro-diagnostic-devices-market-2021-2026-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-04-08
- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/asia-pacific-cold-chain-market-2021-2026-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-04-08
- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/circuit-breaker-market-2021-2026-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-04-08
- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/nanocoatings-market-2021-2026-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-04-08
- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/indian-sports-and-fitness-goods-market-2021-2026-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-04-08
- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/caramel-chocolate-market-2021-2026-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-04-09
- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/united-states-caramel-chocolate-market-2020-2025-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-04-08