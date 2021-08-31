“Homicide at Home”: the new comedy series in which 3 neighbors investigate a crime

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez play the leading trio. The series is available on Disney +.

After “Three Friends”, “The Father of the Bride” or “The Prince of Egypt” – and a series of comedy shows – Steve Martin and Martin Short hit uncharted territory: a television series. The result is “Homicides ao Domicílio”, where they form an unusual trio with Selena Gomez.

Hulu’s Original Production premieres on Disney + this Tuesday, August 31st. There are a total of ten episodes written mainly by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. Every week there is a new chapter on the streaming platform.

The series is a great satire on true crime shows – a format that has become popular in recent years thanks to podcasts and streaming platforms that focuses on real crimes under mysterious circumstances. It’s often unsolved crimes that fans obsessively try to solve.

In this story, Charles (Steve Martin) is a retired television presenter. Oliver (Martin Short) is a disgraced Broadway director. And Mabel (Selena Gomez) is a young woman with a fascinating side. They don’t know each other, but they are all neighbors because they have houses in the privileged Arconia building in one of the best areas of New York.

Plus, they’re all true crime fans – and they got on the same elevator as Tim Kono exactly 12 minutes before that man was murdered. The authorities come to the conclusion that the perpetrator behind this act of violence can only live in the building.

So the three neighbors decide to band together, gather the knowledge they have learned about crime after watching TV for hours, and start their own investigation outside of the police force. Of course, they will share the pointers and conclusions they come to in a podcast that they create for that purpose.

In between, they discover the secrets and dark sides of the other wealthy neighbors who live in the luxury house next door – details that they would rather not know, but for which it is now too late to ignore. The audience follows the trio as they figure out who the killer is.

The cast also includes Aaron Dominguez, Amy Ryan, Vanessa Aspillaga, James Caverly, Michael Cyril Creighton, Russell G. Jones, Jeena Yi and Ryan Broussard.

