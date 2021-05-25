Homeopathy Medicines to Emerge as a Vital Growth Area for Natural Cold, Cough, and Sore Throat Remedies Market Players by 2028

Companies in the Natural Cold, Cough, and Sore Throat Remedies Market are facing issues in keeping their production facilities fully functional due to shortage of staff and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. Get a hands-on over key drivers and threats to the Natural Cold, Cough, and Sore Throat Remedies Market to make your company future-ready post the pandemic. Avails out reports for exciting prices to learn new opportunities that companies can capitalize on during and after the Coronavirus crisis.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2988

According to a recent study of Fact.MR, the natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies market is expected to surpass revenues worth US$ 4,800 Mn in 2019. The rising popularity of alternative medicine and therapies, coupled with the widespread adoption of natural medication in healthcare worldwide are key factors that are fueling growth of the natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies market.

The study opines that natural syrups and drops will continue to hold nearly half share of the market, accounting for revenues worth over US$ 2,200 Mn in 2018. The palatable taste of syrups and the presence of multiple ingredients deemed to boost the overall immunity, while combating cold and cough, are pivotal reasons behind increased traction for natural syrups & drops. For instance, sales of Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa, a Chinese herbal syrup for treating cough, witnessed a significant surge in sales in the US during the flu season in 2018, not only because it was effective but also because consumers found the syrup’s taste surprisingly pleasant.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2988

Inclusion of natural ingredients, such as cinnamon, cloves, raw honey, and turmeric in syrups, which are traditionally commended to boost the overall immunity of individuals, continue to attract consumers. Furthermore, consumer testimonials praising natural remedies for their effectiveness and safety are bolstering the growth of the market.

Growing Consumer Demand for Natural Cold Remedies Prompt Hospital Pharmacies to Expand their Portfolio

A marked consumer shift towards naturally-derived medicines and therapies, coupled with the growing concerns regarding the health impacts of conventional medicine, has prompted hospital pharmacies to include more natural products for the treatment of cold and cough. Government efforts to promote the integration of natural medicine in healthcare has underpinned the growth of the trend. A notable development that alludes to the growth of the pervasive trend was a 9% increase in the investment on homeopathy by the Scottish government in 2017. The study estimates hospital pharmacies to account for over 40% share of the natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies market in 2019.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2988/S

Sales from e-commerce are expected to grow at a comparable rate with hospital pharmacies, as retailers shift their focus on leveraging analytics to develop targeted marketing strategies. Moreover, the increasing consumer preference for self-medication, coupled with the convenience offered by e-commerce, is further expected to aid retailers in gaining more value from the online sales.

According to the study, opportunities are abundant for key players in the natural cold, cough and sore throat remedies market in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ). Deep-rooted traditional beliefs about the effectiveness of natural substances in the treatment of health ailments, and easy accessibility to raw materials for the production of natural remedies, are vital growth determinants for the market players in the region.

For comprehensive insights on this market adoption, ask an analyst here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2988

There have been various government initiatives in the region to promote use of natural medications for cold, cough and sore throat. For instance, the Indian government formed the Ministry of AYUSH to streamline production of Ayurvedic medicines and naturopathy. China, on the other hand, allows commercial sales of herbal medicines without the requirement for approval from the Chinese Food and Drug Administration. Following India and China’s lead, Japan decided signed a pact with India to promote cooperation in the field of Ayurveda. With more such initiatives in the pipeline, growth of the natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies market in APEJ will remain robust.

The Fact.MR report tracks the natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies market for the period 2018-2028. According to the report, the natural cold, cough, and sore throat market is projected to grow at 6.5% CAGR through 2028.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/06/1996513/0/en/Fact-MR-Projects-Global-Sleep-Mask-Sales-to-Grow-at-4-CAGR-over-2019-2029-Wrap-around-Sleep-Masks-Emerging-Lucrative.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com